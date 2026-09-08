5 Spotify Features You Won't Find On YouTube Music

Streaming music service is a huge business these days, raking in $49.5 billion as of 2025 and expected to top $100 billion by the end of the decade. The good news is that, just like the types of music we all listen to, the places we can stream our music is equally diverse with YouTube Music and Spotify leading the charge. While there are many reasons to choose YouTube Music, Spotify also has certain features that make it the better alternative in many cases.

If you want the largest-possible catalog of music to stream, nothing beats YouTube Music, but if you value features like syncing the music you're playing across devices or adding a crossfade between songs, Spotify excels in these areas. Additionally, if you have friends or family that you want to share music with or you tend to create a lot of playlists, Spotify's list of utility features far outperforms what you can do with YouTube Music. Each app has its own list of advantages and downsides, but when it comes down to the conversation of Spotify vs. YouTube Music, here are some things that the former simply does better than the latter.