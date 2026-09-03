The First US Law Against VPNs Could Change How You Use Them
VPNs are a powerful tool if you know how to use them. Sure, some websites and services don't cooperate with VPNs, but most major VPN services keep your data and location safe and anonymous. However, one state is waging a confusing war against VPNs, all in the name of keeping kids safe. At least, that's the purported idea.
In March 2026, the governor of Utah, Spencer Cox, signed Senate Bill 73. The bill, which had been passed in the Senate 22-2 and in the House 66-1, goes into effect September 3, 2026. Senate Bill 73 is allegedly designed to bolster Utah's age verification requirements, specifically those for websites that contain "content harmful to minors." The key takeaway is that the bill targets VPNs without actively targeting them. Essentially, anyone who uses a VPN while in the state of Utah is still considered a user in Utah, regardless of the website's country of origin. As such, these websites must (somehow) follow Utah's age verification guidelines to protect children.
The only noteworthy time the bill actually mentions VPNs is when it restricts websites from "encouraging users — particularly minors — to use VPNs to bypass age gates." This includes providing tutorials. Any website found violating the bill can be charged up to $2,500 and brought to court.
The bill might operate on potentially faulty assumptions
You should always research a VPN before using one or signing up for a premium VPN subscription. Not all services are created equal, and the VPN industry is full of myths that are patently false. The people who signed and passed the bill might believe some of these myths, which could get in the way of its efficacy.
As outlets such as Gizmodo point out, you can't really determine the origin of network traffic when VPNs are involved. Is someone trying to stream content you can only watch in Canada using a VPN to access the show, or are they situated in Canada? VPNs have plenty of tools that are constantly upgraded to obfuscate user locations, so any attempts to enforce the bill could result in a potentially futile digital war of escalation. The only real way would be to blanket block all VPNs, but that's a whole different can of legal worms.
Since Senate Bill 73 doesn't really affect VPNs as a whole, the average user can activate their VPN program without any trouble or worry. The law only comes into effect if a minor uses a VPN to access sites they shouldn't, and even then, it might be impossible to actually prove a website, especially a foreign one, did anything to violate the bill. Plus, who's to say a minor actually did use a VPN to bypass age gates? Maybe an adult did it, forgot to log off, and the child used their computer afterward. Add in the vague definition of content that is "harmful to minors," and lawyers supporting the bill have quite the Sisyphean battle on their hands.