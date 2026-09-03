The First US Law Against VPNs Could Change How You Use Them

You should always research a VPN before using one or signing up for a premium VPN subscription. Not all services are created equal, and the VPN industry is full of myths that are patently false. The people who signed and passed the bill might believe some of these myths, which could get in the way of its efficacy.

As outlets such as Gizmodo point out, you can't really determine the origin of network traffic when VPNs are involved. Is someone trying to stream content you can only watch in Canada using a VPN to access the show, or are they situated in Canada? VPNs have plenty of tools that are constantly upgraded to obfuscate user locations, so any attempts to enforce the bill could result in a potentially futile digital war of escalation. The only real way would be to blanket block all VPNs, but that's a whole different can of legal worms.

Since Senate Bill 73 doesn't really affect VPNs as a whole, the average user can activate their VPN program without any trouble or worry. The law only comes into effect if a minor uses a VPN to access sites they shouldn't, and even then, it might be impossible to actually prove a website, especially a foreign one, did anything to violate the bill. Plus, who's to say a minor actually did use a VPN to bypass age gates? Maybe an adult did it, forgot to log off, and the child used their computer afterward. Add in the vague definition of content that is "harmful to minors," and lawyers supporting the bill have quite the Sisyphean battle on their hands.