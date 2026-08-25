5 Disadvantages Of Using A VPN
VPNs are a popular tool for anyone who wants to protect their data, especially at a time when privacy matters, but they also have some drawbacks. That is because they don't block every risk when using the Internet and can even create new problems for the user. After all, VPNs may not be that safe depending on the provider you choose.
One problem is how this service works. Rather than connecting directly to a website or service, your connection first goes through an intermediary server before it reaches its destination. When you go to websites, it adds encryption and can hide several pieces of your data. It can also slow your internet speed or leave sensitive data in the hands of the company running the VPN.
So, knowing the disadvantages of using a VPN is just as important as knowing the advantages. So we dug up some info that might be worth considering, especially if you're thinking of signing up for one of these services or using one of the free options. This way, it is easier to see whether this tool makes sense for your needs.
Some websites and services don't work well with VPNs
Another common disadvantage of VPN services is that not every website or service works well with one turned on. Banks, payment systems, and other security-monitoring platforms can flag VPN traffic as suspicious and block your access. You may also see CAPTCHA or two-step authentication more often, but this happens because these services often associate VPN use with fraud attempts, since the IP doesn't match the user's real location.
Streaming services also run into this type of restriction, especially when the goal is to access catalogs available only in other countries. The problem is that these platforms have become better at identifying and blocking VPN connections, so it is not uncommon to run into error messages even when paying for a quality service. Myths about VPNs also lead users to believe they guarantee unrestricted access to any content, but in practice that promise is usually much more limited.
You're trusting your VPN provider with your traffic data
Using a VPN is a way to keep your data protected for many people, but it also means trusting another company with some of that privacy. This happens because although the websites you visit no longer see part of your traffic, the VPN fills that space in the connection. If the company does not clearly inform you about what information it collects, your information may still be accessible to other people in untrustworthy services.
What is recorded varies, but it can include IP addresses, connection times, servers used and even the pages you opened through DNS. Such VPN logs can be a security threat, especially if the company that stores them suffers a data leak or faces legal requests. That's why it is important to rely on a service that has a no-logs policy.
The risk is also likely higher with free VPNs or lesser-known services, especially if you can't find transparency around how the company maintains its infrastructure. That's why it's important to check the reliability of a VPN through audits, incident history or even its privacy policy, instead of just looking at the options with a better price.
VPN can slow down your internet connection
When subscribing to a VPN service, one of the biggest disadvantages many users can find is a loss of connection speed. This happens mainly because your data no longer follows the most direct path between your computer and the website you access. Before reaching the destination, it must pass through the VPN server for encryption and rerouting, adding extra steps.
You can't predict how much speed you will lose exactly because this generally varies a lot depending on several factors. For example, how far away the VPN server you choose is, how congested it is, or even the protocols used. For example, connecting to a server in another country adds a lot of latency, so even the best VPN services can still slow you down.
Depending on what you want to do, the impact can be very significant. For example, this loss of speed might not be noticeable when watching videos or browsing other websites, but anyone who wants to play games or make video calls using a VPN may feel the effects of latency more.
Good VPN services can become another monthly expense
There are some free VPN services you can subscribe to, but the most reliable ones usually charge for a monthly or yearly subscription. So, if you want privacy guarantees when accessing the internet, this means you will have one more recurring expense to pay. Depending on which one you choose, this can matter a lot, especially when you're already paying for streaming, cloud storage, or other services.
On the other hand, besides greater privacy, these paid VPN services also usually come with other advantages. One is a larger selection of servers to connect to, which can lead to faster internet, as well as support for several devices. These differences can make a premium VPN worth it, especially if the user looks for modern protocols or other security features.
Another point is that to save on a VPN subscription, these services usually require upfront payments. For example, you can get a discount if you subscribe for one or more years, but you pay upfront, which may not suit many users and locks them into the service for a long time.
A VPN doesn't make you completely anonymous on internet
One of the biggest mistakes is thinking a VPN will protect you from everything and make you completely anonymous online. In practice, the service only hides the IP address and encrypts traffic between your device and the VPN server, which already helps a lot against location-based tracking. Still, this falls far short of covering every risk of browsing online.
Threats such as phishing, malicious downloads and cookies still work even with the VPN turned on, because they don't analyze page content or block infected files. Browser fingerprinting also circumvents this safeguard, as does tracking tied to accounts you have logged into, e.g., Google or social media. So a VPN is no replacement for antivirus software or common security practices.
To cover these gaps, other measures can solve specific parts of the problem without relying on a VPN all the time. Websites with HTTPS, encrypted DNS, tracker blockers, browser privacy settings, two-step authentication, and caution on public networks help close gaps a VPN alone doesn't cover, creating more complete protection in daily life.