When Should Galaxy Watch Owners Charge Their Device?

Samsung Galaxy watches can connect to any Android phone, though they're ideally paired with a Samsung Galaxy phone, which also unlocks all their features. While Samsung's smartwatches are among the best powered by Android, one downside is battery life. The best Samsung Galaxy Watch for battery life is the pricey Galaxy Watch Ultra model. As noted in our review, which called the $700 Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Samsung's best smartwatch yet, the device can last up to 60 hours even with its always-on display. With other Galaxy Watches, however, you'll need to charge daily or at least every day and-a-half. I reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, which was one of the new devices announced at Galaxy Unpacked in July 2026, and I had to charge it every night before going to bed to get a full night's worth of sleep tracking.

That brings up an interesting question: When should you recharge the smartwatch if you want to track activities and vitals throughout the day, but also want detailed sleep tracking at night? You can follow the 80-20 rule for rechargeable batteries, which recommends keeping devices above 20% and below 80% as often as you can to keep the battery healthy for as long as possible. But most important is to plan charging time to maximize accuracy in your active logs and continuous vitals. Your best bet is to choose a time that you'll be sedentary for an extended period, at least long enough for a full recharge. This means losing out on some tracking, though.