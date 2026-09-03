This $33 Amazon Best-Selling Turntable Is A 'Great Buy' For Retro Audiophiles
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We're always in favor of a blast from the past, especially when it's musical. For readers who aren't aware, record players and turntables are still riding a comeback that keeps on giving. You'll be hard-pressed to find a store that doesn't carry one or more vinyl players, and you don't have to look too hard on Amazon either. In fact, a bit earlier, we came across an incredible deal on a record player:
For a limited time, you can score this COTSOCO turntable for only $33, down from its regular price of $60. Multiple colorways are available, but the Brown model is the only one at $33; all other options are $40 and up. COTSOCO went for a retro aesthetic, complete with a canvas-wrapped grille that covers the built-in speakers. And when it's time to crank up your favorite tunes, you won't be limited to vinyl; the unit also has Bluetooth, a 3.5mm auxiliary input port, and RCA output ports if you want to connect external speakers or a stereo amplifier. You'll also be able to choose from three vinyl-playback speeds: 33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPM. The fanfare is strong, too; on Amazon, the record player has 4.3 out of 5 stars, based on over 12,100 user reviews&, with one user calling it a "great buy" thanks to its budget price and playback quality.
The COTSOCO turntable is a great first record player, but enthusiasts will probably want to look elsewhere
An all-in-one record player is a great gift for someone looking to break into the world of hi-fi. With products like the COTSOCO turntable, you won't need to invest in speakers and other hardware. Plus, when you're through listening to your vinyl collection, you can still use the Bluetooth and analog ports for external audio sources. At 4.76 pounds, it's also lightweight enough to move from room to room with relative ease.
At the end of the day, though, we're willing to bet audiophiles aren't interested in any part of the COTSOCO lineup. A true record player, or turntable, usually doesn't include speakers; part of the fun for an enthusiast is choosing your own hi-fi setup, or using one you already have. And while "lightweight" is convenient for mobility, it's less desirable for playback. Even the mildest vibrations can make records skip, and the COTSOCO all-in-one has no vibration-reducing tech.
We've also heard from Amazon users that the onboard speakers are nothing special. If rich, full-bodied sound is what you're after, COTSOCO is going to disappoint. With products like this, you have to take the good with the bad. A true vinyl enthusiast may scoff at what COTSOCO brings to the table, but we're glad there's a low cost of entry for someone looking to start a new hobby.