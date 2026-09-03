This $33 Amazon Best-Selling Turntable Is A 'Great Buy' For Retro Audiophiles

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We're always in favor of a blast from the past, especially when it's musical. For readers who aren't aware, record players and turntables are still riding a comeback that keeps on giving. You'll be hard-pressed to find a store that doesn't carry one or more vinyl players, and you don't have to look too hard on Amazon either. In fact, a bit earlier, we came across an incredible deal on a record player:

For a limited time, you can score this COTSOCO turntable for only $33, down from its regular price of $60. Multiple colorways are available, but the Brown model is the only one at $33; all other options are $40 and up. COTSOCO went for a retro aesthetic, complete with a canvas-wrapped grille that covers the built-in speakers. And when it's time to crank up your favorite tunes, you won't be limited to vinyl; the unit also has Bluetooth, a 3.5mm auxiliary input port, and RCA output ports if you want to connect external speakers or a stereo amplifier. You'll also be able to choose from three vinyl-playback speeds: 33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPM. The fanfare is strong, too; on Amazon, the record player has 4.3 out of 5 stars, based on over 12,100 user reviews&, with one user calling it a "great buy" thanks to its budget price and playback quality.