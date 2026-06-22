8 Common Ways You Could Be Ruining Your Vinyl Records

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The rebirth of vinyl records in the era of digital music has been fascinating to watch. Vinyl records are a music trend that's replacing Spotify and Apple Music for some people, and who could have predicted that? The reasons why people are turning back to this supposedly obsolete physical medium, however, vary.

A common opinion is that vinyl records sound much better than digital audio. This is, sadly, a myth that doesn't hold up under scrutiny. However, just the belief that vinyl offers superior audio is enough to help drive its return. And perhaps it doesn't really matter that vinyl sounds better, because the overall experience of buying, handling, and listening to vinyl records is what people seem to enjoy.

The thing is, as a physical medium, a vinyl record can be easily damaged or even destroyed by poor handling. Given that vinyl records are more expensive than CDs and much less durable, it's important that you help yours last as long as possible and retain as much of the original audio quality as you can. Your vinyl record will sadly never sound as good as it did the first time you played it, but if you avoid these common mistakes, you can preserve your vinyl collection for generations.