How Many Devices Can You Safely Plug Into An Anker Charging Station?
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We all walk around with battery-powered consumer tech. The older the phone, tablet, laptop, or pair of wireless earbuds, the worse the battery life is going to be (in most cases). Even brand new, premium devices rely on a fully charged battery, and one of the best ways to top off your everyday tech is with an Anker charging station. The company is one of the more prolific and reliable manufacturers in the world of portable power, and Anker makes everything from grab-and-go, sub-$50 battery packs to desktop charging stations that require a dedicated power source.
While these Anker power hubs are meant to have multiple devices connected simultaneously, you may be wondering if there's a safe number cutoff you should be aware of. Generally speaking, you should be able to completely load up an Anker station without having any issues. In fact, you should be able to use all the ports simultaneously; what matters more is whether there are protective fail-safes to prevent overloading. Fortunately, Anker cares about protecting your devices just as much as you do.
Smart power management is a staple of most Anker charging stations. Even if you have a device plugged into every single port, smart power ensures that each device is receiving the right amount of power. It also ensures that your devices stop charging once they've been replenished. There are a couple of other factors to consider, too, when determining how many devices you can safely plug in at the same time.
Charging fail-safes and cable quality are important
High-quality cables make the pathways between your devices and your Anker charging station faster and safer. We say "safer" because a cheap USB wire with inferior shielding could be prone to signal interference or be at risk of overheating. An overstressed cable may also be less efficient at getting power where it needs to go. While it's tempting to buy inexpensive USB cables, spending a little more can give you both peace of mind and a faster, safer charging experience.
On the topic of safety, a little common sense is usually a good companion when you're charging multiple devices at once. Even if your Anker charger has features like overcharge, short-circuit, and temperature protection, if it feels hot to the touch, you should give it a break. Unplug all the devices, unplug the charger itself, and give it some time to cool down.
Finally, while you should be able to plug in as many devices as your Anker charging station has outlets, you might want to make sure you don't exceed its total charging capacity. Otherwise, you might experience a charging slowdown for one or more of your devices. To do that, gather up all the items you plan on connecting to your Anker charger and figure out what the total required wattage will be when all the tech is connected. If the charger output meets or exceeds that final number, you should be good to charge the entire lot at once. If not, and if you plan to do your multi-device charging on the regular, it might be in your best interest to buy a second charging station.