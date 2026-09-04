Tesla Launches Its Self-Driving Cybercab Right On Time (Sort Of)

Tesla launched the Cybercab in Austin on Thursday, September 3, putting its first vehicle with no steering wheel or pedals in front of the public for the first time. The event was a modest affair, closer to an employee celebration with a short keynote than a full product unveiling. But the self-driving car is now part of the live Robotaxi service in Austin, which is what the company said would happen. It arrives as regulators look to relax rules written around brake pedal requirements and as Xpeng scales a rival robotaxi program in China.

In October 2024, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the Cybercab would probably reach production before 2027, at a price under $30,000. Tesla's record on dates is not good, and the second-generation Roadster has been pushed back at least eight times since its 2017 debut. The first Cybercab rolled off the line at Gigafactory Texas in February, but this is the first time it's been available for the public to use.

Tesla is gauging interest through a contact form aimed at fleet purchasers, but an interest form is not the same as an order page. That being said, Tesla's compliance guide for the vehicle includes a quality control note that a Cybercab may show a few miles on the odometer at delivery. That makes it appear that Tesla is preparing to deliver vehicles to customers, and there are four months left in 2026, so the clock hasn't run out.

Public rides are Austin-only for now, which was the first city the Robotaxi service launched in. Tesla also removed safety monitors from some of its driverless Model Ys in Austin earlier this year. The Robotaxi service is now live across other locations, including Tampa, Orlando, Miami, Dallas, and Houston, though the Cybercab is not there yet.