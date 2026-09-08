Bose Vs. Sony: Which Premium Headphone Brand Is Best For You?
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Active noise-canceling headphones are everywhere you look these days, and two of the best brands on the market are Sony and Bose. Both manufacturers have been making headphones and earbuds for a long, long time. When it comes to premium audio, these products are some of the best in the business. I use the Sony WH-1000XM4, as well as the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen), and I love both pairs of cans for different reasons.
That said, considering that Sony released the new XM6 model not that long ago, it really wouldn't be worthwhile to compare against the XM4; thus, I'll be sticking to the former for this article. What we'll be trying to figure out is which headphone brand you should choose, based on criteria like sound quality, comfort, and noise isolation. What you like to listen to (e.g., music, movies, TV shows, and video game genres) will have an impact on your final sound. But out of the box, Sony and Bose lead with warm, balanced sound signatures. The XM6 and Bose QC Ultra (2nd Gen) push a good amount of bass, too, which bodes well for rock, hip-hop, and EDM fans.
While the overall Sony sound is a bit darker than what Bose brings to the table, you can use the Sony Sound Connect app to change audio presets or to use the 10-band graphic EQ to build a custom sound profile. Sound Connect even has a geolocation feature that automatically adjusts ANC based on your location! The Bose app is great, too, but the EQ is limited to three bands, giving you less control over the final audio; there's also no geolocation to speak of yet.
If your headphones are comfortable enough, you may even forget that you're wearing them
A firm, comfortable fit is one of the most important parts of the headphone experience. Cans that are too loose may not form enough of a passive seal around your ears, which can allow in the sounds you may be trying to block out. Fortunately, Sony and Bose know a thing or two about keeping headphones on our heads without stressing our skulls. Bose has long been considered the more comfortable brand of the two, and this holds for the QC Ultra (2nd Gen).
The Bose flagship has a little less clamping force than the Sony XM6, so the headphones are not as tightly bound to your head; from the headband to the ear cups, they're also a bit more cushioned. Overall fit aside, we'd exercise caution when taking either pair of headphones to the gym, because neither pair has an ingress protection (IP) rating. If you're not careful, it may affect how long the headphones last. If you frequently enjoy longer listening sessions, the XM6 and QC Ultra (2nd Gen) both support up to 30 hours of playback with ANC enabled. That's great, but nowhere near the 50 hours that Sennheiser has been offering over the last couple of years.
The XM6 and QC Ultra (2nd Gen) support fast-charging, too; the former delivers an extra 3 hours of playback with a 15-minute charge, while the latter only requires 3 minutes of recharging for 3 extra hours. Speaking of charging: the QC Ultra (2nd Gen) supports wired listening via the same USB-C port that's used for charging (XM6 wired playback is limited to 3.5mm auxiliary).
Active noise-canceling is what Sony and Bose are renowned for, but who does it best?
Masterful noise-canceling is par for the course when you choose Sony or Bose headphones. Both brands have been perfecting their ANC systems for years, while also giving users more ways to increase or decrease ANC strength. The XM6 is just a tad better at attenuating most frequencies than the QC Ultra (2nd Gen), but it's pretty neck and neck if you ask me. I would also argue that the XM6 is slightly better for taking phone calls than the QC Ultra.
At the time of writing, the Sony WH-1000XM6 was listed for $460, but was marked down to $400 on Amazon. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra (2nd Gen) lists for $450 and wasn't on sale; it's worth waiting for one, though, as I scored mine for $370. Arguably, the Bose cans should see more markdowns than the XM6, but only because they've been on the market longer. You can also check retailers like Best Buy and Walmart.
All criteria considered, and a small dose of personal bias (first-person accounts matter!) thrown in for good measure, I'd say the Sony WH-1000XM6 is the better pair of headphones. Do keep in mind that both companies make cheaper noise-canceling headphones, too, as well as wired headphones and a whole bunch of wireless earbuds.