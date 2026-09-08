Bose Vs. Sony: Which Premium Headphone Brand Is Best For You?

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Active noise-canceling headphones are everywhere you look these days, and two of the best brands on the market are Sony and Bose. Both manufacturers have been making headphones and earbuds for a long, long time. When it comes to premium audio, these products are some of the best in the business. I use the Sony WH-1000XM4, as well as the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen), and I love both pairs of cans for different reasons.

That said, considering that Sony released the new XM6 model not that long ago, it really wouldn't be worthwhile to compare against the XM4; thus, I'll be sticking to the former for this article. What we'll be trying to figure out is which headphone brand you should choose, based on criteria like sound quality, comfort, and noise isolation. What you like to listen to (e.g., music, movies, TV shows, and video game genres) will have an impact on your final sound. But out of the box, Sony and Bose lead with warm, balanced sound signatures. The XM6 and Bose QC Ultra (2nd Gen) push a good amount of bass, too, which bodes well for rock, hip-hop, and EDM fans.

While the overall Sony sound is a bit darker than what Bose brings to the table, you can use the Sony Sound Connect app to change audio presets or to use the 10-band graphic EQ to build a custom sound profile. Sound Connect even has a geolocation feature that automatically adjusts ANC based on your location! The Bose app is great, too, but the EQ is limited to three bands, giving you less control over the final audio; there's also no geolocation to speak of yet.