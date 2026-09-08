Here's What The Numbers Actually Mean In An Nvidia Graphics Card's Name

GPU naming schemes can be needlessly complicated, and it may seem like the biggest graphics card manufacturers just throw random numbers and letters together. But this isn't true — each letter and number in a card represents important information about the product, and understanding how Nvidia names its GPUs is integral to getting the best graphics card for your setup.

The numbers on Nvidia GPUs consist of two parts. The first two digits (or the first digit on older Nvidia cards) represent the generation, while the last two show the performance tier. Put simply, an RTX 5060 and an RTX 4060 belong to different generations but have similar performance, while an RTX 4060 and an RTX 4080 belong to the same generation but perform differently. Knowing the generation is important if you want to make use of modern features like Nvidia's DLSS, as older cards were made when these technologies either weren't available or were not as developed as they are today. A more recent generation means that the GPU is more optimized for technologies like ray tracing and DLSS, and it also means that the card is more efficient in handling processes.

The generations for modern Nvidia GPUs include the GTX 10- and GTX 16-series, as well as the RTX 20-, RTX 30-, RTX 40-, and RTX 50-series, the latter being its current generation. The GTX prefix means a card is older and fine for general gaming, while RTX means the cards support ray tracing and DLSS. These series are often also referred to using four digits by consumers, so note that the RTX 50 and RTX 5000 series are one and the same. Prior to these GPUs, Nvidia used a three-digit numbering convention. This included the GTX 200, GTX 400, GTX 500, GTX 600, GTX 700, and GTX 900 series.