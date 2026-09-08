Who Owns Amazfit, The Cheap Smartwatch Brand?
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Amazfit is a fairly well-recognized brand for its budget-friendly smartwatches that are surprisingly feature-rich. Depending on who you ask, it's also one of a handful of underrated smartwatch brands that can compete with Apple's Apple Watch. A large part of that is the cost, but also the smart health tracking features available through the brand's Zepp OS. But looking at the name of the operating system, it makes you wonder where Zepp comes from. Amazfit is owned by Zepp Health, or Zepp Inc., a global wearable provider based in the Netherlands.
It got its start in 2013 as Huami Corp, before it eventually became Zepp Health in 2021. Although the headquarters was relocated in 2025 from Hefei, China, to Gorinchem, the Netherlands, its legal entity was tied to Amsterdam earlier than that. Despite this, it appears Zepp Health does still maintain operations in Hefei, China, including manufacturing. There is no parent or overseeing company, as Zepp Health is currently publicly traded with many investors — most investors are insiders or institutions.
Its biggest investors to speak of include Morgan Stanley, FIL LTD, and Price (T.Rowe) Associates. The biggest reason Amazfit smartwatches are so cheap is that they tend to sacrifice or leave off expensive features and use components that aren't as flashy. It also has its streamlined Zepp OS and owns its entire production and supply chain process.
Amazfit may be cheap, but it's highly-rated by users
Amazfit wearables are an excellent example of budget-friendly devices that punch well above their cost. Industry experts have given Amazfit devices positive reviews, and customers have been equally pleased. A quick look at the Amazfit Bip Max, with over 500 reviews and a 4.4 out of 5-star rating, or the Amazfit Bip 6, with over 6,900 reviews and a 4.2 out of 5-star rating, confirms the kind of customer satisfaction the brand regularly receives. That's not to say every device is perfect, but for the low prices, especially when compared to flagship smartwatch costs, most people appear to be happy with the trade-offs.
Zepp Health has a reliable track record for software and security support, too. When you examine how long you can expect cheap Amazfit smartwatches to receive support, it's two to three years after launch, on average. Amazfit maintains an accurate list of supported devices, new features coming or on the way, and their support lifecycles, and Zepp Health will offer emergency security support for major vulnerabilities beyond the expiration period, as needed.
So, if you decide to grab an Amazfit device, you should be covered for a good while. Though Amazfit doesn't have the same track record as Samsung or Apple there. The smartwatch brand that has the longest software support guarantee is definitely Samsung, with up to five years of support, while Apple is known to offer three to six years of support, despite having no written promise or agreement.