Who Owns Amazfit, The Cheap Smartwatch Brand?

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Amazfit is a fairly well-recognized brand for its budget-friendly smartwatches that are surprisingly feature-rich. Depending on who you ask, it's also one of a handful of underrated smartwatch brands that can compete with Apple's Apple Watch. A large part of that is the cost, but also the smart health tracking features available through the brand's Zepp OS. But looking at the name of the operating system, it makes you wonder where Zepp comes from. Amazfit is owned by Zepp Health, or Zepp Inc., a global wearable provider based in the Netherlands.

It got its start in 2013 as Huami Corp, before it eventually became Zepp Health in 2021. Although the headquarters was relocated in 2025 from Hefei, China, to Gorinchem, the Netherlands, its legal entity was tied to Amsterdam earlier than that. Despite this, it appears Zepp Health does still maintain operations in Hefei, China, including manufacturing. There is no parent or overseeing company, as Zepp Health is currently publicly traded with many investors — most investors are insiders or institutions.

Its biggest investors to speak of include Morgan Stanley, FIL LTD, and Price (T.Rowe) Associates. The biggest reason Amazfit smartwatches are so cheap is that they tend to sacrifice or leave off expensive features and use components that aren't as flashy. It also has its streamlined Zepp OS and owns its entire production and supply chain process.