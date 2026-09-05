Norway Considers Ban On Meta Glasses' New Facial Recognition Features

Meta has found itself in the crossfire quite a bit for numerous reasons, including its Meta Glasses. Not only has the company had litigation brought forward following concerns that employees are being exposed to nudity and other explicit content, but there have also been concerns over how Meta Glasses record people in day-to-day life without them ever being aware. To combat this, Meta added an indicator light that's supposed to show when the wearers are recording. Unfortunately, modders have found ways to get around that indicator.

With all of those issues, as well as the potential for facial recognition tech in its next smart glasses release, some countries have gone so far as to start talking about banning the glasses altogether. According to several reports, Norway is already considering a ban on Meta smart glasses, with the country's digital minister saying that the government is looking for ways to regulate the usage of camera-enabled wearables (via AndroidPolice). Considering the ongoing concerns about user privacy and how smart glasses can intrude on it, this potential ban feels like something that has been a long time coming.