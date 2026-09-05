4 Costco Finds From The Samsung Savings Event With Deep Discounts

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Costco is a great place to buy your tech. It not only offers regular discounts on many products and combos, but also frequently runs special promotions for limited-time savings. One such promotion, called the Samsung Savings Event, is running at Costco this September.

This includes solid deals on many Samsung products, including TVs, home appliances, laptops, soundbars, monitors, and tablets. While some deals are available the entire month, others will only run for a few days, weeks, or while supplies last. More importantly, for a majority of deals, you don't need a Costco membership; however, you could consider getting one, as a Costco membership has several useful perks.

If you've been eyeing a particular Samsung product for a while, it's a good time to check out Costco. Even if you haven't already decided on a specific product, there are certainly some good offers at the warehouse giant that you might find enticing. We have handpicked some of the best deals and discounts available as part of Costco's Samsung Savings Event to help you get started. We selected these deals after considering the comparable prices of these products at other retailers.