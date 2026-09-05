4 Costco Finds From The Samsung Savings Event With Deep Discounts
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Costco is a great place to buy your tech. It not only offers regular discounts on many products and combos, but also frequently runs special promotions for limited-time savings. One such promotion, called the Samsung Savings Event, is running at Costco this September.
This includes solid deals on many Samsung products, including TVs, home appliances, laptops, soundbars, monitors, and tablets. While some deals are available the entire month, others will only run for a few days, weeks, or while supplies last. More importantly, for a majority of deals, you don't need a Costco membership; however, you could consider getting one, as a Costco membership has several useful perks.
If you've been eyeing a particular Samsung product for a while, it's a good time to check out Costco. Even if you haven't already decided on a specific product, there are certainly some good offers at the warehouse giant that you might find enticing. We have handpicked some of the best deals and discounts available as part of Costco's Samsung Savings Event to help you get started. We selected these deals after considering the comparable prices of these products at other retailers.
Samsung Odyssey G95C
Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey G95C, one of the monitors Costco members swear by, is selling for just $700 as part of the current promotion. It typically sells for $900, which means you're saving a pretty decent chunk of change. The discount is available through the month as long as supplies last. More importantly, if you combine your purchase with a qualifying Samsung product, you can get an additional discount.
The Odyssey G95C is a good option for anyone considering a widescreen curved monitor for an immersive experience. It features a VA-style panel with a 5,120 x 1,440p resolution, HDR, and a 1000R curve radius. You also get support for a 240 Hz refresh rate and variable refresh rate (VRR) for tear-free gaming. Moreover, the monitor comes with an ergonomic stand that supports height, swivel, and tilt adjustments, and a decent selection of video ports, including two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4.
Other useful features include picture-in-picture to get output from two sources on the same monitor, and Adaptive Picture to automatically adjust picture brightness based on ambient lighting. The monitor also packs two USB ports, which can conveniently function as a USB hub for the connected computer. Unfortunately, the monitor is edge-lit and only comes with 10 dimming zones, which will impact the overall contrast of the monitor; however, having a VA-style panel does help. Also, it won't suit everyone's needs given its sheer size because of the 49-inch screen.
Samsung HW-Q60CF 3.1.2 Ch Soundbar
The Samsung HW-Q60CF is a mid-range soundbar that's also available for a discount during the Samsung Savings Event. It's typically sold for $500; however, you can buy it for just $350 until September 13, as long as there's stock.
It features three front and two up-firing channels, as well as a 6.5-inch active subwoofer with an 8-inch passive radiator. There's also support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X for surround sound. Moreover, if you're planning to use it with a compatible Samsung TV, the soundbar has Q-Symphony, which can leverage TV speakers alongside soundbar speakers for a more balanced sound.
Additionally, the HW-Q60CF comes with HDMI eARC for seamless connectivity with your TV, Bluetooth, optical input, USB, and an HDMI input to connect a video device and send the output to the TV. Consumer Reports has tested the soundbar and found it to be a good performer, with accurate and detailed sound quality; however, the publication mentions the lack of DTS:X support as a miss.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE is a widely liked mid-range Android tablet that's available as part of an enticing combo offer at Costco right now. The warehouse giant is selling the 128 GB model of the tablet with a Book Cover Keyboard for a total of $450.
As the tablet itself is retailing at the same price at other major retailers, Costco is essentially selling you the keyboard cover (worth $140) for free. The keyboard cover will definitely come in handy if you want to get work done on the tablet. The deal is valid till September 13, and you can find it online and potentially in your local Costco.
The tablet has a lot to like, including its 10.9-inch TFT LCD with a 2,304 x 1,440p resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate, S Pen support (also included in the box), 8 GB RAM, a microSD card slot for storage expansion, and Android 16 operating system. It's powered by the Samsung Exynos 1580 SoC and includes a USB 2.0 Type-C port. Experts from Phone Arena and ITPro have a generally positive opinion of the tablet, and note that it looks premium and delivers excellent battery life. However, the Exynos 1580 doesn't manage to offer as snappy performance as some of its more premium competitors, and of course, the TFT LCD isn't as vibrant or beautiful as an OLED display.
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge 14 Laptop
If you're looking for an ARM-based laptop, Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 Edge 14-inch laptop is available at just $900 as part of Costco's Samsung Savings Event. Being a relatively older model, it's slightly harder to find in stock at other retailers; however, it's typically sold for more than $1,000.
This particular deal runs through September 27 or until supplies last. The laptop has a thin and light form factor and comes with a 14-inch OLED touchscreen display with 2,880 x 1,800p resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chip, paired with 16 GB of RAM. You also get Windows 11 Home, 512 GB SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 7, and a fingerprint reader.
Port selection is okay, with one HDMI 2.1 port, two USB4 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Moreover, the company has included a 55.9 Wh battery with support for 65 W charging via the included power brick. Folks at The Guardian and Notebook Check spent time with the laptop and liked its cool, quiet running and beautiful OLED screen; however, they mention issues with the native app selection, which has considerably improved since this laptop's 2024 launch, and the not-so-impressive battery life despite the use of an ARM chip.