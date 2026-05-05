8 Computer Monitors Costco Members Swear By
If you think it's time to replace your computer monitor, you shouldn't just focus on specifications when choosing a new one. You also need to consider reviews from reputable websites and shoppers who have purchased them. Costco is a reliable source of offers on computer monitors, and we've identified the eight models with the highest average scores after a healthy number of reviews from the retailer's customers.
There are various things to think about when buying a new computer monitor. Some of these are your preferences regarding the best monitor size, whether you're planning to use dual monitors, and whether you need to go for cheap computer monitors due to a tight budget. In any case, you need to get a model that's backed by positive reviews so that you won't regret your purchase.
This roundup of computer monitors includes affordable monitors, a 4K monitor, an ultrawide gaming monitor, and even a portable monitor. Whichever kind of screen you need, at least one of the devices we've selected from Costco should catch your eye.
Acer Nitro 32-inch ED320QR S3 FHD curved monitor
Sharing the honors as the highest-rated computer monitor on Costco is the Acer Nitro ED320QR S3, with 4.5 stars based on more than 150 reviews. It's a budget-friendly option at just $189.99 for a 32-inch curved screen with full HD resolution, but it's only available online. Despite the affordable price, Costco shoppers are satisfied with the display's performance in terms of brightness and clarity.
With its 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, this Acer Nitro monitor is a decent choice for gamers, according to Laptop Decision, which said that while you'll get smooth visuals and low latency, it's not for hardcore gaming. It added that it's great for productivity, and while Costco customers have placed two of these displays side-by-side in a dual-monitor setup, some said just one is big enough to comfortably view two documents or browser tabs at the same time.
Acer Nitro 32-inch XZ322QU V3 WQHD curved gaming monitor
With an average score of 4.5 stars on Costco, the Acer Nitro XZ322QU V3 has more than 130 reviews from the retailer's customers. However, compared to the Acer Nitro ED320QR S3, it has sharper WQHD resolution and a faster refresh rate of up to 180Hz, with the same curved 32-inch screen and a 1ms response time.
Rtings.com described this Acer Nitro monitor as a decent option for both PC gaming and office work, with support for AMD's FreeSync Premium technology and brightness that can overcome some glare on the screen. Costco customers said it's a great screen for multitasking, and while it can also be used in dual-monitor setups, it's big enough to work with multiple spreadsheets simultaneously on a single display. This Acer Nitro monitor is originally priced at $249.99, but a $60 discount at the time of writing brings it down to the same price as the Acer Nitro ED320QR S3 at $189.99.
LG 32-inch 32UN650 Ultrafine 4K UHD monitor
If you need a 4K monitor for work, the LG 32UN650 is a well-regarded option on Costco, with 4.4 stars based on more than 130 reviews. It features IPS panels, which are designed for professionals with better color consistency than VA panels, but this 32-inch screen is an affordable way to access the technology, according to Display Ninja. It's currently available on the retailer's website for $299.99.
The performance of this LG monitor exceeded the expectations of some Costco shoppers, as it has excellent clarity and vibrant colors. For them, it delivers a premium experience at a relatively affordable price, and its internal speakers are a nice bonus. The display comes with a tilt/height-adjustable stand and support for HDR10, and while its 60Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time aren't as impressive as the other monitors on this list, they're more than enough if work is the primary purpose of this screen.
Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Dual UHD curved gaming monitor
If your gaming PC upgrades have turned it into a beast of a machine, you'll be wasting that power if you haven't switched to a top-of-the-line gaming monitor. You'll want a dedicated gaming display like the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, which has a 4.4-star rating on Costco and features a 57-inch curved screen and Dual UHD resolution. That means native resolution equivalent to twin 4K panels, and it's as wide as a pair of 32-inch 4K monitors placed side by side, as explained by PCMag in its review.
This Samsung monitor is designed for gaming, with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, and while Costco shoppers said it works flawlessly for this purpose, it's also excellent for multitasking and work such as video production and editing. This is supported by its expansive port hub, which includes three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-B ports, a headphone jack, and a DisplayPort 2.1 port, as noted by PCMag. This gaming monitor is available from Costco for a hefty $1,599.99, but every purchase comes with a $120 Costco Shop Card that you can use in future transactions and a copy of "Resident Evil: Requiem" for the PC.
Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G95C Dual QHD curved gaming monitor
If you want to spend below $1,000 on a gaming monitor, the Samsung Odyssey G95C is a well-reviewed display on Costco with an average score of 4.3 stars after more than 80 reviews. For $899.99 (discounted to $749.99 at the time of writing), you'll get a 49-inch curved screen with Dual QHD resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, and support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technology.
This Samsung monitor is built for video games, but in terms of productivity, both Costco shoppers and Tech Guided said it replaced multi-monitor setups for them. According to the retailer's customers, it's perfect for multitasking, as you can have multiple apps and windows open at once thanks to its large yet not overwhelming size. Tech Guided said that working on this screen feels "less cramped" and delivers amazing value if you can get it at a discount.
Acer 15.6-inch PM161Q portable monitor
A portable monitor is very useful for remote workers and gamers who need a second display that they can carry along with their laptop. If you think you need one, you can get the Acer PM161Q from Costco for $89.99. It has a 15.6-inch screen with full HD resolution, and according to Mathias Does Tech's review, it's a solid choice if you want an extra display that's portable and affordable.
Costco shoppers have rated this Acer portable monitor at 4.3 stars, with many reviews praising the device for being very lightweight at just 1.43 lbs. with its stand. The screen has a 60Hz refresh rate and a 6ms response time, so it's not for professional creatives and high-end gaming, said Mathias Does Tech, but it's enough for general tasks such as remote work and watching videos. A Costco customer also mentioned the usefulness of a VESA mount on this monitor, in case you want to have it as a semi-permanent fixture in your PC setup.
Acer Nitro 34-inch ED340CU WQHD curved gaming monitor
The Acer Nitro ED340CU continues to boost Acer's popularity among Costco shoppers, with an average score of 4.2 stars based on more than 100 reviews. This 34-inch curved gaming monitor offers WQHD resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time for $199.99, and YouTube reviewer Altryn said that it's a solid display for this price.
As an ultrawide monitor, this Acer screen is great for both gaming and productivity, according to Altryn. Costco customers said that video game graphics look crisp and clear on this display, especially for titles like flight simulators, and its support for Adaptive Sync means it can adjust its refresh rate based on your PC's graphics card. Some shoppers, meanwhile, have replaced two or three of their monitors with this screen because they can work with multiple windows at the same time.
MSI 27-inch G274QPF WQHD gaming monitor
The MSI G274QPF, available at Costco for only $149.99 after a $50 discount, is an affordable gaming monitor with a 27-inch WQHD screen. It's also got a 170Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, as well as compatibility with Nvidia's G-Sync, which is enough to get it an average score of 4.2 stars after reviews from more than 230 Costco customers.
There are solid reviews from TweakTown for the MSI G274QPF-QD, which is the version of the monitor with quantum dot technology, and from TechNuovo for the MSI G274QPF-E2, which has slightly upgraded specifications, such as a 180Hz refresh rate. We didn't find a reputable reviewer for this base model, but Costco customers have shared their experience with this gaming monitor and found that it offers excellent value for money, with solid performance and amazing color accuracy. Some shoppers have claimed to use this screen to boost their productivity in a dual-monitor setup.
How we chose these computer monitors
For this roundup, we listed the highest-rated computer monitors on Costco with at least 30 reviews. This is to ensure that the average scores for these products, which range from 4.2 to 4.5 stars out of 5, are authentic. Many of these deals are available only online, so don't necessarily run to your nearest Costco to pick one up right away.
Costco customers have appreciated these computer monitors in real-world applications, as evidenced by the feedback and overall sentiment in their reviews. We've highlighted comments from these shoppers, focusing on the reasons behind the impressive scores, and paired them with insights from reputable websites and channels, whenever available. The goal is to showcase each computer monitor's capabilities and help you decide which one will best meet your needs.