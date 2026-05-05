8 Computer Monitors Costco Members Swear By

If you think it's time to replace your computer monitor, you shouldn't just focus on specifications when choosing a new one. You also need to consider reviews from reputable websites and shoppers who have purchased them. Costco is a reliable source of offers on computer monitors, and we've identified the eight models with the highest average scores after a healthy number of reviews from the retailer's customers.

There are various things to think about when buying a new computer monitor. Some of these are your preferences regarding the best monitor size, whether you're planning to use dual monitors, and whether you need to go for cheap computer monitors due to a tight budget. In any case, you need to get a model that's backed by positive reviews so that you won't regret your purchase.

This roundup of computer monitors includes affordable monitors, a 4K monitor, an ultrawide gaming monitor, and even a portable monitor. Whichever kind of screen you need, at least one of the devices we've selected from Costco should catch your eye.