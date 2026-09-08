You Can Use Gemini Offline On The Google Pixel Watch 5 - Here's How

Despite only debuting last August, the Google Pixel Watch 5 is already proving to be an amazing device that can even track health metrics missing from other smartwatches. Now, a month later, Google has shipped its first major software update. The September changes include improvements to gesture controls and GPS tracking while adding new capabilities, such as proactive suggestions. A feature that's especially important to many buyers — especially since not everyone needs a cellular smartwatch — is offline Gemini.

Despite Google's recent push towards agentic AI with Gemini Intelligence, the Pixel Watch 5 didn't launch with offline AI support. You still needed an internet connection to automate simple tasks like setting up a timer or adding an item to your calendar. This is no longer the case after the September update, as Gemini now functions independently of an internet connection for certain tasks. You still need a connection for complicated prompts and proactive AI suggestions, but the device's internal hardware can handle simpler requests.

To use on-device Gemini on your Pixel Watch, you need to download the September 2026 update. The build started shipping out on September 1 and will roll out to users in phases. Your Pixel Watch 5 will update automatically overnight or when connected to a charger as soon as the new software is available. You may also get a notification when it arrives. You can check the current firmware version by opening Settings, going to System, and then System Updates.