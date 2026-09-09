How To Find A Phone's Hidden Apps

One way to find hidden apps on a phone is to check the Play Store (on Android) or App Store (on iPhone). Even if an app gets hidden from the app drawer/home screen, it will always show up on these platforms, unless the app is sideloaded. To view the installed apps list on your Android phone, follow these steps:

In the Play Store, tap your profile picture in the top-right corner. Select Manage apps & device. Go to the Manage tab. Make sure "This device" is set at the top.

Here's what you need to do on your iPhone instead:

In the App Store, press your profile picture in the upper right of the screen. Tap on Apps & Purchase History. Choose Your Apps.

From here, you can now scroll through the list of apps and compare it with what you see in the app drawer, to see what apps were hidden. But keep in mind that on the App Store, only the apps with the Open button are currently installed on the phone. Those with just the download button have already been uninstalled.

Another thing to watch out for is disguised apps. For instance, there's a calculator app that doubles as a vault for hiding apps on the device. Some app hiders can also look like a phone dialer or a clock. That said, if you spot an unfamiliar app icon on the app list, it's best to open its details page to see what it really is.

Once you've found the hidden apps, you can freely launch them from the Play Store on Android. On iPhones, though, you'll still need the Face ID or passcode before you can open the hidden app.