3 Disadvantages Of Watching VOD Content On YouTube TV

YouTube TV can be great for accessing live sports and television (and there are even some things you didn't know it can do), but subscribers also have access to video on demand (VOD). Offering the ability to watch shows, movies, and other things that you didn't explicitly record with YouTube TV's DVR function, it's a nice little perk that can provide some additional entertainment as you wait for the next big game. Handy as it is to access content from popular TV networks like NBC and Fox without waiting for a rerun to air, the service can have a few drawbacks that may sour the experience.

Along with unskippable ads that can quickly become a nuisance, licensing issues between television networks and the streaming platform can also ruin an audience's experience. Certain media may not always be available when you want to watch it, and select television shows may be missing a swath of episodes from their complete series. Not all hope is lost, however, as restricting content can have its perks for parents, and physical media can always be a great backup for saving the day.

While not all live TV platforms have the same exact issues as YouTube TV, parallels can certainly be drawn. Modern streaming platforms can also run into some of these issues, and there may be more than one reason a certain way to watch movies is making a comeback. Considering VOD is simply a perk of the YouTube TV experience, some of these issues may not be as crucial to platform subscribers, but those considering signing up may want the full picture.