EV Alternatives: Which Electric Vehicles Are Equivalent To The Tesla Model Y?

The Tesla Model Y has established itself as one of the most popular electric SUVs on the market, mainly because of its range, quick acceleration, and ample space for families. The Model Y also stands out for its system integration, software updates, and access to the Supercharger network. Its latest iteration even comes with improvements in comfort, finish, and the onboard experience.

Even so, the Model Y isn't necessarily the right choice for everyone in the market for an EV. Price may be a factor in the decision, especially if you're looking to save some money, and the minimalist interior and reliance on the central display may not be everyone's cup of tea as well. There may also be some drivers who prefer physical controls, better integration with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, and even a driving experience that is closer to a conventional SUV.

The market has changed considerably since the Model Y arrived. Today, there are competitors that offer alternatives to the Model Y with very competitive prices and configurations, with some even being more powerful than Tesla's EV. With that in mind, we selected five electric SUVs that can serve as Tesla Model Y alternatives.