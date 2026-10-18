EV Alternatives: Which Electric Vehicles Are Equivalent To The Tesla Model Y?
The Tesla Model Y has established itself as one of the most popular electric SUVs on the market, mainly because of its range, quick acceleration, and ample space for families. The Model Y also stands out for its system integration, software updates, and access to the Supercharger network. Its latest iteration even comes with improvements in comfort, finish, and the onboard experience.
Even so, the Model Y isn't necessarily the right choice for everyone in the market for an EV. Price may be a factor in the decision, especially if you're looking to save some money, and the minimalist interior and reliance on the central display may not be everyone's cup of tea as well. There may also be some drivers who prefer physical controls, better integration with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, and even a driving experience that is closer to a conventional SUV.
The market has changed considerably since the Model Y arrived. Today, there are competitors that offer alternatives to the Model Y with very competitive prices and configurations, with some even being more powerful than Tesla's EV. With that in mind, we selected five electric SUVs that can serve as Tesla Model Y alternatives.
Ford Mustang Mach-E
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is one of the most direct alternatives to the Tesla Model Y — it combines the idea of a family SUV with something sportier at the same time. Today, you can find it for $37,795 in its rear-wheel-drive Select version, while Tesla charges $39,990 for its base Model Y. In addition, Ford also offers Premium, GT, and Rally versions aimed at different types of drivers.
One of the main advantages of the Mach-E over the Model Y is its engaging handling, but it also comes with a 15.5-inch multimedia display and a separate instrument cluster. Another point is that it supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, features you do not find in Tesla's vehicle. The Mach-E offers the BlueCruise assistance system on some models and ranks among the safest EVs on the market.
But in many ways, the Mach-E is not a better choice. Ford's car is rated for about 260 miles of range, compared with 321 for the base Model Y. To get to that level with the Mach-E, you'd want to go for the Premium configuration with the extended-range battery, which bumps the price to $45,345, though it also charges a little more slowly.
Hyundai Ioniq 5
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is another EV very similar to the Tesla Model Y in the same segment, since this SUV puts a lot of emphasis on comfort, interior space, and a more daring look. The 2026 lineup, for example, can be had for $35,000, but that's for the SE Standard Range version, which is rated at 245 miles of range by the EPA. By paying a little more — around $37,500 — you can get the SE configuration with a larger battery and 318 miles of range, bringing it closer to what's offered by the Tesla. In addition, Hyundai is another automaker that offers support for traditional wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Another advantage of the Ioniq 5 is fast charging, since with a compatible 350 kW charger, you can top up the battery from 10% to 80% in 20 minutes. The model also allows you to power other electrical devices in an emergency through the V2L function and with the proper accessories. By comparison, on Tesla Superchargers, the same charge takes approximately 30 minutes with a larger battery, and the Model Y also offers more cargo space.
Kia EV6
A low body stance and sporty lines give the Kia EV6 a very different personality from what we find in most electric SUVs, especially more traditional ones. The 2026 lineup can be had for $37,900 in the Light configuration, with an average range of 237 miles. To get close to what the Model Y offers, you'd need to choose the Light Long Range, which costs $41,200 and features 319 miles of range. The car's interior also features two 12.3-inch displays and integration with apps such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
However, what's really special about this Kia is the 800-volt electrical architecture, which means that the longest-range EV6 can go from 10% to 80% in around 24 minutes using a compatible charger. But not all types of electric vehicle chargers are this powerful. The other negative is that some tweaks are less intuitive with the touch-focused controls and the one-pedal driving mode needs to be re-activated when starting the vehicle.
Chevrolet Equinox EV
For anyone interested in buying an electric SUV for the first time after coming from a traditional combustion car, the Chevrolet Equinox EV can be a good option. That is because its power delivery and throttle response are smoother for drivers, avoiding the sudden jolt typical of electric cars. In addition, it comes with a 17.7-inch touchscreen and physical buttons to control the temperature. Unfortunately, it does not support Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, but even so, some features help make the transition easier for anyone who has never owned an EV.
The 2026 LT 1 model starts at $34,995, which is $5,000 less than what you would pay for a Tesla Model Y. However, it comes with some disadvantages. Although the suspension handles uneven pavement well, the Model Y has faster acceleration than the Equinox EV. In addition, even though the Chevrolet model has Super Cruise, it only works on compatible roads and still requires the driver's attention throughout the entire trip.
Volkswagen ID.4
Volkswagen's ID.4 takes a different approach from electric SUVs with a sportier profile, since it prioritizes a calm and comfortable driving experience. You can find the 2026 Pro version starting at $45,095, and it offers 291 miles of range. The model also includes a 12.9-inch central display, a separate instrument cluster, and the IQ.DRIVE package, which offers driver assistance features. Another benefit is two years of Electrify America Pass+ membership, which nets you discounts on charging.
Although it is a good alternative to Tesla's offering, you need to pay a little more than what you'd pay for the Model Y while still getting less range. For anyone looking for a little more familiarity, paying more may still be worth it, since the ID.4 supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a dedicated instrument cluster and comfortable suspension. In addition, Volkswagen includes two free scheduled maintenance visits, but it is also worth considering the depreciation the value of the vehicle might experience.
How we chose these Tesla Model Y alternatives
To select the vehicles on this list, we used the 2026 Tesla Model Y as a reference, mainly considering the purpose of Tesla's EV as an SUV for daily use. We looked for competitors with comparable dimensions, passenger capacity, and price ranges, without requiring all of them to match the Tesla's characteristics exactly. This way, we included cheaper alternatives and options that cost a little more but offer specific advantages.
We also looked at manufacturer suggested prices for each car, EPA range estimates, charging conditions, and equipment found in different versions. Besides the technical factors, for any cars to appear on this list, we also considered reviews published by specialized automotive outlets to understand whether, in practice, they can be considered good alternatives to the Model Y.