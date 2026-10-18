5 Things Users Wish They Knew Before Buying An Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X may stand out for its hardware, among the most powerful of the current generation of consoles, but it also offers useful features for different gaming habits. So, if you are interested in buying one, there are a few things you should know beyond the games it supports before investing in it instead of another console.

So, even though Microsoft's Series X runs many games that you would also find available on the PS5, the experience on both consoles is still different. Sony's console has features Xbox doesn't offer, but it still has conveniences of its own. One is Quick Resume, which lets players quickly return to their games.

To understand which details deserve attention before buying, we gathered some points that players consider important about the Xbox Series X. Some are benefits that may go unnoticed by people who do not know much about it, while others are limitations that could become a problem in the long run but, depending on your expectations, may not interfere much with the experience.