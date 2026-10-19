10 Features Cheap TVs Usually Sacrifice First

It's a great time to be a TV enthusiast, because there some incredible technologies at the high-end, but even cheap TVs can offer excellent performance and features. It's a far cry from the early days of flat panel LCD TVs, where some budget models were barely watchable.

With companies like TCL and Hisense making quality TV sets at the low-end of the price range, the wild west of no-name budget TVs with genuinely poor image quality seems to be in its twilight years. However, that doesn't mean there aren't big differences between budget TVs and more expensive models.

Not every advanced feature will matter to the average viewer, and so can be a fair omission from cheaper sets in order to get the price down. However, others really do help improve your experience substantially, and future-proof your purchase. Unfortunately, there are so many TV specs to consider, it can be bewildering. So, if you're considering a budget TV, these are the features likely to be left out.