Where You Put Your TV Can Have An Unexpected Effect On The Picture And Your Eyes

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Mounting a TV to the wall isn't all that difficult. If it's a small model, you probably won't even need a hand lifting it onto the bracket. As long as you've got a drill, a stud finder, and some drywall anchors, it shouldn't take long to get your TV floating, but did you know where you mount a TV could affect both picture quality and your physical comfort? Many TVs are prone to image degradation when you're not sitting centered with the screen.

If you're trying to maximize the picture quality of a wall-mounted TV, most pros will tell you to place the bottom third of the screen below eye level. If your TV is mounted higher than this — say above a fireplace — you could strain your neck, head, and eyes. The picture quality may also take a hit, because looking up at a TV mounted too high can cause degradation (the same goes for looking down at a screen mounted too low).

While vertical alignment (VA) panels are more susceptible to color and contrast loss, in-plane switching (IPS) screens aren't immune to degradation. They're just better at maintaining brightness and colors when sitting off-center. Another variable to consider is how bright the room is where your wall-mounted TV will live. Afternoon sun is pleasant to behold, but you may not feel so rosy if it starts affecting your picture quality.