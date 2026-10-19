Ditching Your TP-Link Router? You Should Try These 4 Alternatives

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It's always a bummer to learn that a once-trusted manufacturer may not be as trustworthy as you thought it was. TP-Link, a brand renowned for networking hardware and accessories, is catching heat of late, as multiple states have filed lawsuits against the American company. Florida leads the charge on these allegations, accusing TP-Link of falsifying its connections to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Even though most of the company's production takes place in Vietnam, legislators are concerned that parts and firmware obtained through China could allow the CCP access to TP-Link tech.

TP-Link publicly defended itself against the accusations, but if you own a TP-Link router and all of this espionage hoopla is making you nervous, you may be tempted to part ways with the hardware. We don't blame you, but now you're faced with the challenge of replacing your Wi-Fi hub. Fortunately, there are plenty of other router brands to choose from, and we'd like to help you hone in on a solid replacement.

The only thing you'll need to do is think about how much router you actually need. You can spend a little for something rather entry-level, or a lot for a beastly internet maker that's tailor-made for streaming 4K UHD movies and heavy-duty online gaming. We hand-picked four TP-Link router alternatives, so let's dive right into our first selection: a budget-friendly product for the internet-lite users in the audience today.