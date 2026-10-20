5 Hidden Features You Probably Didn't Realize Your Motorola Phone Has

While touchscreens are handy for nearly everything you do on your phone, tactile buttons can still come to your rescue. They're particularly convenient when you're listening to music on a bus and have your phone in your bag or pocket. Instead of pulling it out just to skip to the next song, you can simply use the volume keys.

Some Motorola phones offer this feature through the Media controls setting. With Media controls enabled, you can long-press on the volume up button to jump to the next song, or press and hold the volume down key to return to the previous song. This works even if your screen is turned off. Unfortunately, you can't play and pause media with the volume keys. You can, however, do so with a back tap. You might already know you can tap the back of your phone to take a screenshot, but this gesture is actually customizable and can be set to play and pause media instead. Here's what you need to do to set this up:

Go to the Settings app. Open Sound & vibration. Under General, tap on Media controls. Toggle on Use Media controls. Go back to the main Settings page. Choose Gestures. Tap on Quick Launch. Turn on Use Quick Launch if it isn't already enabled. Hit the gear icon. Change the option from Take Screenshot to Play/Pause Music.

From here, you can now test out your gestures. If the back tap doesn't work when the screen is off, try waking up the screen before doing a back tap.