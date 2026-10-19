5 Hit Sci-Fi TV Shows That Were Adapted From Great Movies

In 1973 a film called "Westworld" became the first live-action movie to use CGI. It featured a robot gunslinger played by Yul Brynner and was both written and directed by Michael Crichton, who got the idea after seeing the animated figures at Disneyland. The storyline revolves around a theme park of lifelike robots who turn on park visitors after a computer breakdown occurs. It was produced by MGM for just $1.3 million and became the studio's top-grossing film of the year.

While a sequel series aired in the 1980s, it wasn't until HBO's 2016 reboot that "Westworld" finally took off on the small screen. The show ran for four seasons from 2016 through 2022, tallying 36 episodes along the way. It starred Anthony Hopkins as theme park founder Dr. Robert Ford, as well as Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandiwe Newton, and Ed Harris. Where the movie sticks almost entirely to telling the story through the eyes of theme park visitors, the TV show dives into narratives involving the robots as well.

The TV show was hit with a somewhat abrupt cancellation, though a new "Westworld" film is currently in the works. The theme park plot structure is one Michael Crichton would return to with "Jurassic Park." David Koepp, who adapted that novel for Steven Spielberg's legendary film adaptation, is writing the script for the new "Westworld" movie, which is set to be a remake of the original 1973 film. For those who missed out on the TV show during its run, "Westworld" is often available to watch on free streaming services like Tubi.