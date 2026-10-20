How Much Would It Cost To Buy A TV In 1966 Vs. 2026?

What a difference six decades can make when it comes to consumer goods. In 1966, the U.S. had just wrapped the '64-65 New York World's Fair, where maestros of technological innovation like Walt Disney dazzled millions. Back when Lyndon B. Johnson was president, the tech world was... well, not what it is today, to say the least. Sony was gung-ho over the TC-100 cassette recorder, integrated circuits were introduced to commercial computers, and TVs cost a lot of money—at least compared to how much they cost in 2026.

Looking back then, you'd probably be buying a TV at Radio Shack, Sears, or Montgomery Ward. You were also paying a lot. The average 19-inch color TV back then would run you upwards of $350, which when adjusted for inflation, costs roughly $3,300 in 2026 bills and coins. In 2026, a typical 55-inch 4K TV at Best Buy may only run you as little as $300, or as much as $2,500 for a flagship version with all the latest display tech. This large of a price difference is an example of technological deflation, where manufacturing efficiencies translate to reduced pricing for consumers.

The relative price difference means buying a TV in '66 was a far bigger deal than it is today, and they didn't even have wall-mounting and soundbars. Not to mention the fact that a TV in the '60s was more a piece of heavy furniture than an entertainment hub. You'd needed at least one pair of helping hands to get it from the car to the house. And depending on how small your living room was, you may have been sacrificing walkable floor space for a device whose screen was the size of a submarine porthole.