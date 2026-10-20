How Long Can You Leave An EV Sitting Without Charging It?
As the technology advances and more vehicles continue to hit the market, more consumers may consider switching over to electric vehicles as an alternative to gas-powered automobiles. Before pulling the trigger on one, prospective buyers often have questions regarding how reliable EVs are, which EVs you should avoid, and what the most common problems are for EVs. Another looming thought some consumers may have is how long EV batteries last and, more aptly, how long they can go without charging them.
Just as some drivers try to limp along their vehicle's mileage as much as possible before taking it to the gas station, certain EV owners would prefer going as long as possible without hooking their car up for a charge. Infrequent drivers and individuals without an immediately accessible charger may need their vehicle to sit for a lengthy interval before they can replenish their battery. EVs can usually go months in an idle state before they need to be charged again. Factors like battery size, state of charge, outside temperatures, and built-in power-saving modes also play an important role in determining how long the battery may last while idle. Some Redditors shared they've let their cars sit for significant amounts of time without any signs of energy loss. "Energy loss is quite minimal on those time scales," one user wrote. "I've parked at the airport for three weeks a couple of times and the SOC didn't change at all (about 65%) each time."
EV batteries require diligent care
Prospective EV buyers may be enticed to know their vehicles could last long periods of time in their garage before they need to be charged again. However, there are other deciding factors regarding how long your battery would actually last. Although some EV batteries might have a far longer lifespan than you'd think, they still ultimately are batteries and are prone to losing their charge — even while powered off. External factors, such as security features and devices left plugged in, can contribute to vampiric drain, slowly sucking the battery like Dracula to a corpse.
EV batteries can also inevitably degrade while parked — especially if you don't store it properly. It's advised that you don't let your EV sit at a 100% charge; rather, between 20% and 80% is considered healthier for your car's battery. Keeping the EV at an 80% charge in a temperature-controlled space is recommended for those planning to leave their car parked for a long period of time. It's also wise to utilize any scheduled charging or battery-saving modes your car offers, as well as monitor the battery health to prevent significant drainage. So, while EVs can go some time without being charged when not in use, it takes diligent care and attention on the owner's end to conserve and get the most out of their battery.