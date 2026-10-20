How Long Can You Leave An EV Sitting Without Charging It?

As the technology advances and more vehicles continue to hit the market, more consumers may consider switching over to electric vehicles as an alternative to gas-powered automobiles. Before pulling the trigger on one, prospective buyers often have questions regarding how reliable EVs are, which EVs you should avoid, and what the most common problems are for EVs. Another looming thought some consumers may have is how long EV batteries last and, more aptly, how long they can go without charging them.

Just as some drivers try to limp along their vehicle's mileage as much as possible before taking it to the gas station, certain EV owners would prefer going as long as possible without hooking their car up for a charge. Infrequent drivers and individuals without an immediately accessible charger may need their vehicle to sit for a lengthy interval before they can replenish their battery. EVs can usually go months in an idle state before they need to be charged again. Factors like battery size, state of charge, outside temperatures, and built-in power-saving modes also play an important role in determining how long the battery may last while idle. Some Redditors shared they've let their cars sit for significant amounts of time without any signs of energy loss. "Energy loss is quite minimal on those time scales," one user wrote. "I've parked at the airport for three weeks a couple of times and the SOC didn't change at all (about 65%) each time."