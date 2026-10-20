Alexa Tablet 12 Pro Review: Amazon Comes Out Swinging At The iPad

Software is one of the bigger stories of this tablet. That's because Amazon has finally ditched its self-built Android fork in favor of tried and true full Android 16, including Google Play services. That means that, unlike previous Fire OS tablets that didn't have access to the Google Play Store, you'll be able to install any compatible Android app straight from Google Play without issue. It also means that Google's apps and services come pre-installed out of the box. This should be a welcome change for existing Android device users, though others may see it as pointless clutter.

As you would expect, though, the software experience on this tablet is different than you might get on other Android tablets. Amazon has deeply integrated Alexa+ throughout the operating system, including on the home screen. A "Dynamic Tab" in the top left surfaces suggestions, an "Ask Alexa" bar sits at the bottom right, and a swipe-in gesture triggers On-Screen Intelligence — a feature that lets Alexa read and respond to whatever's on screen. On-Screen Intelligence is opt-in and off by default, with a visual indicator when active.

Alexa+ itself works well enough, but if you've spent any time playing around with some of the more advanced AI services on the market, you might not be all that impressed. It's primarily useful as a way to access data on the device or data tied to your Amazon account, but without support for many other connectors and features, it's likely not the AI service to unseat the likes of Claude or ChatGPT. That's despite the fact that it costs the same $19.99 per month as those other services — though, thankfully, it does come free with Amazon Prime.

Old habits die hard, though. Those two home screen widgets aren't removable, and while the "Dynamic Tab" often just shows the time, it also regularly showed me ads for content on Prime Video — which was annoying even if it was content that I had started watching previously. $500 tablets are in a completely different bracket than the cheap tablets that Amazon subsidized with ads before this, and users will expect better from the software when they're paying more cash up front.

Kindle Mode is another highlight — though it would be cooler with the Nanomatte display. When set up, opening the Kindle app silences notifications, reduces blue light, and offers three display themes — Standard, Color Paper (a warm muted palette), and Ink Paper (full grayscale). Annotations with the Pro Pen sync to Kindle Scribe, which is a smart ecosystem touch. Ultimately, I'm glad that Amazon has switched to a more Google-centric Android experience on its tablets, even if that experience is still built for Amazon's apps and services.