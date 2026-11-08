How Much Mobile Data Does Waze Use?

The Waze navigation app presents drivers a variety of features designed to enhance their road experience and ensure a safer drive – from well-intended functions including hazard alerts and police warnings, to more novel elements like custom GPS voice packs which include "Halo's" Master Chief, "The Shawshank Redemption" star Morgan Freeman, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal and more. Although Waze has become a must-use for certain people on their daily commute – some would argue it's better than Google Maps – drivers with limited mobile data may need to be careful with how costly the handy app can be per trip.

Per Firsty, the self-proclaimed "world's first free mobile data provider," Waze can consume approximately 20 to 30 MB of cellular data per hour in typical navigation scenarios. Situations involving constant rerouting, like city driving in dense traffic, may bump that number up 40 MB per hour. One could drain 1 GB of data after about 40 hours of use. Some Redditors reported their individual usage of the app amounted to a lower number, 200 MB, of data eaten up per month. "Waze is usually a light data user," one user wrote. "I run it every day for at least an hour, and it takes about 200 MB per month." Thus, while Waze's data cost could be worse, those with limited plans should be wary of how often they use the app.