5 Tablet Settings To Change Before Handing It To Your Kids

Sharing a tablet with your kids means risking your apps and data getting accidentally edited or deleted. Thankfully, there's one tablet setting you can change to avoid that: Multiple Users. Just like how you can have multiple profiles on your computer, the Multiple Users feature lets you create separate accounts for you and your kids. This means separate workspaces, too, where the kids can't access your app data.

While Multiple Users is available on Amazon Fire and most Android tablets, iPads currently don't come with multi-user support. To turn this feature on your Android tablet, here's what you need to do:

Launch Settings. Tap on System. Choose Multiple users. Toggle on Allow multiple users. Under Users, select Add user. Type a name for the user. Hit OK. Select Switch to [user name].

When prompted, tap Set up now to set up the new user's space. You can then choose whether an adult or a child will be using the device. For a child user, you need to log in or create a Google Account for your kid. This then allows you to configure parental controls, choose which apps will appear in the new workspace, and even control content settings on YouTube Kids.

For Amazon Fire tablets, the process looks different:

In the Settings app, go to Profiles & Family Library. Tap Add a Child Profile. Add a PIN or password if your adult profile doesn't already have one. On the Child Profile page, enter your child's first name and birthdate. Hit Agree & Add Profile.

From here, you can switch to the child profile you just created. Simply head over to the Quick Settings panel and press the person icon in the bottom-left corner. Then tap on the kid profile.