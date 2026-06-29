5 Useful iOS Features That Let You Take More Control Of Your Audio

iPhones have long integrated ringtones and alarm sounds into a single volume control. This seems convenient on paper — after all, you'll only need to set up the volume once and it will be applied to all your system sounds (not your media sounds). But in practice, this merged functionality is actually quite annoying. You'll want to hear a blaring alarm for cooking your meals in the kitchen, but you don't want your incoming calls to be just as loud, especially when you're out in public.

Thankfully, one of the best features coming to your iPhone with iOS 27 is separate volume control. Instead of just one volume slider, you get three: one for alarms and timers, one for ringtones, and another for alerts and system sounds (things like sent texts, keyboard clicks, and the camera shutter sound). Note that Wake-Up alarms can use their own volume settings that are separate from the system-wide slider for alarms and timers.

To set the volume levels individually on iOS 27, here's what you need to do:

Launch the Settings app. Open Sounds & Haptics. Under Ringtone, change the volume to your preferred level. Under Alarms and Timers, toggle off Match Ringtone Volume. Drag the Alarms and Timers volume slider to your level of choice. Under Alerts and System Sounds, disable Match Ringtone Volume. Set the volume slider to whatever level you like.

Keep in mind that this iPhone audio feature won't be available to the general public until fall 2026. But if you're interested in trying it out before its official release, you can install the beta software for iOS 27 at your own risk.