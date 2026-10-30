5 Affordable Monitors To Buy Instead Of Spending Big On An OLED Display

If you're looking for a monitor that can deliver an immersive experience when you're gaming or watching your favorite video content, the Dell Alienware AW3425DWM is worth considering. As the name suggests, it's a big 34-inch display monitor, but thanks to its 21:9 aspect ratio and 1500R curve radius, it can be pretty immersive. The monitor uses a VA-type LCD panel, which helps with the overall contrast ratio, with a 1440p resolution. More importantly, it comes with a 180 Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium support, which you'll appreciate if you like to enjoy high-refresh-rate gaming with minimal screen tearing.

Other features include two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, and two USB 5 Gbps Type-A ports. Although it's targeted primarily at PC gamers, it can be a good option for general office work and media consumption, thanks to its HDR 10 support and good text clarity. It does cost $350, which is certainly a price at which you can find other small OLED monitors; however, you're unlikely to get a similar-sized curved wide-screen OLED monitor.

Experts at Rtings and TechRadar have good things to say about it, and highlight its color accuracy, reasonably high brightness, and good pricing. However, they do mention the lack of USB-C ports, poor edge local dimming, and narrow viewing angles. Amazon shoppers have also given the monitor a good average rating of 4.6 out of 5, and appreciate its easy setup and note that it's an "excellent option for a home office" setup. That said, some buyers aren't happy with the monitor's build quality and lack of a built-in speaker.