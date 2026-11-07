How Much Would It Cost To Build A Gaming PC In 2006 Vs. 2026?

To see just how drastically the market has shifted, we need to compare a flagship gaming PC from two decades ago against a modern top-end build, specifically my own MainGear Zero gaming PC.

If we're comparing bleeding-edge builds for the time, let's start with what we can buy in 2026. The MainGear Zero MK. II represents some of the best components money can buy right now. It features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition, an AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and 2TB of NVMe storage. All told, that adds up to between $8,000 to $8,500, depending on customizations such as the type of AIO CPU cooler and power supply.

Looking back at 2006, the absolute pinnacle of PC gaming hardware was much more affordable by comparison. A maxed-out, unlimited-budget PC in 2006 packed in an Intel Core 2 Extreme QX6700 processor that launched with a $999 price tag, paired with 4GB of high-speed DDR2 memory that cost around $400. The main focus of the build would have been an Nvidia 8800 GTX graphics card, which only cost $599, far below even the MSRP of $1,999 for an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition.

The full gaming PC came out to around $3,000 in 2006, which would cost just over $5,000 today when adjusted for inflation. That's $3,500 cheaper than our 2026 high-end example. Or, said another way, you could buy two bleeding-edge gaming PCs in 2006 for roughly the cost of one today.