5 Disadvantages Of Using Your Laptop Webcam

Using your laptop's built-in webcam may seem like a good idea at first because you don't have to buy another gadget, but it has disadvantages. The built-in webcam can produce blurry images, make framing difficult and even put your privacy at risk. In a work meeting or another presentation, it can also be hard to make it look good.

Although the built-in camera saves you from buying another accessory, it still has limitations. Part of this comes from its position: it's attached to your screen, and you don't have much room to adjust it. Depending on the model you buy, you may also have little control over tools for correcting colors, exposure, and focus. Not all laptop cameras are bad, but their quality can vary widely.

How much these limitations affect your webcam experience also depends on how you use it and how well you maintain your computer, since outdated software can create additional limitations. If your goal is to chat with friends, that is less demanding than a professional recording. For that reason, we gathered some disadvantages to consider if you plan to use a built-in webcam.