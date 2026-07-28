9 Ways To Improve Video Calls Without Faster Internet

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In decades past, video calls were only seen in science fiction movies, but they're now a part of everyday life. Whether it's to check on your loved ones, join a class remotely, or hold a meeting with fellow remote workers, you should know how to improve your video calls so that you and all the other participants will see and hear each other clearly.

The obvious solution for better video calls is to upgrade your internet connection for faster speeds, but this isn't an option for everyone. The additional monthly cost may be too much of a burden for some, while others may be stuck with their current network for various reasons. Thankfully, there are many alternatives if you're seeking methods to enhance your video calls.

For this article, we've gathered a total of nine ways to improve video calls without faster internet. Our suggestions include investments in equipment, preparations for your setup, and simple habits that you can integrate into your routine. You can try these on your computer or phone for your next video call, and hopefully, you'll notice an immediate upgrade in terms of quality.