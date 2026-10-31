Are Open Source Routers Safe To Use? Here's What You Need To Know
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While you can buy open source routers that come with relevant software out-of-the-box — Cudy's AC3000 and GL.iNet's Flint 2 (GL-MT6000) are prime examples — a vast majority of "open source routers" are merely standard systems running custom firmware like OpenWrt. The process to install the firmware is fairly straightforward, the custom packages are free, and if you have a few hours and a compatible router, you can have your open source powered system up and running in no time. But are open source routers actually safe to use? Are they more vulnerable? What are the caveats versus traditional options?
The answers, as you might suspect, are quite complex. Broadly speaking, virtually no network-connected devices are ever fully safe, routers included. For the most part, however, open source routers tend to be as safe as their official counterparts. In the age of AI and fast-moving vulnerability discoveries and exploitations, open source and closed systems are theoretically vulnerable and cybersecurity threats affect both camps. Recently, the FBI warned consumers to replace some conventional routers (though they are outdated models), and consumer routers have a long history of concerns. Even with frequent updates, open source solutions are not invulnerable — they can be compromised, like anything else.
As for the caveats of open source, most notably there's no plug-and-play support and the updates and troubleshooting are community driven. That can make not only installing but configuring and maintaining open source systems more complicated and involved, with a steeper learning curve. In addition, as the firmware and software is constantly being updated, you can run into performance quirks, bugs, and other issues from time to time. But this could also happen with traditional routers — meanwhile some open options, like DD-WRT, are known for their stability.
There are arguments for and against open source
There are two lines of thinking often posed by experts and members of the community. The first is that open source software is inherently vulnerable because of its transparency and accessibility. Cyberattacks have not only grown much more sophisticated due to AI tools, but also have propagated faster. AI can find vulnerabilities fast, help build attacks to take advantage of them, and overall, lead to more compromised machines and devices more quickly. Given that open source software has public codebases, that makes it possible for anyone with AI access and the right skills to find weaknesses.
The counter argument to this is that, because the open source tools are available to a community with many contributing, those vulnerabilities can be discovered faster while also being plugged and fixed faster. That's especially relevant when you compare open source to a closed platform, like what many router manufacturers use for their hardware. When a vulnerability is discovered in a major brand's router, you have to wait for that company's development team to address the problem, and there's no telling how long that will be. It was recently discovered that millions of routers, old and new, were exposed to a 16-year-old flaw that, in some instances, will never be fixed. That problem plagues traditional routers, too.
Open source solutions are constantly being worked on, fixed, and updated — even after official software support for a router might have ended. That's not to say proprietary software tools aren't regularly updated or maintained, but there's certainly a much wider pool of support for open source projects. The visibility of the code also makes it more difficult to disguise or hide exploits for long and it's easier for the community to react when they are found.
What open source router options currently exist?
As mentioned, you can buy off-the-shelf routers with open source software and implementations pre-installed. That applies to not only the firmware, but also tools and other applications, including WireGuard and OpenVPN. There is a bit more involved to the initial setup, but essentially, you can unbox those models, plug them in, and get everything up and running with minimal installation — at least, compared to flashing the custom firmware yourself. Many of GL.iNet's router models come bundled with ready-to-use open source software. Other brands worth noting are Turris, TekLager, Cudy, and BananaPi.
The other option is to install custom firmware on your existing router, provided the model is supported — and most are. Firmware options are DD-WRT, OpenWrt, FreshTomato, and ASUSWRT-Merlin. This is also a clever way to reuse old routers that you have lying around. Installing custom firmware unlocks additional support options, like being able to use your router as a repeater or Wi-Fi extender if that's not already available via stock firmware.
Moreover, if your router has reached end-of-life and stopped receiving security and firmware updates from the manufacturer, you shouldn't be using it as-is — but sometimes, you can give it a new lease on life with custom firmware. If your router model is supported, there's a chance it's still receiving security updates in open source firmware upgrades. Granted, there are traditional routers that offer incredibly reliable long-term support for years and even decades.