4 Of The Safest Router Brands, According To Experts

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Since your router is a gateway through which all of your internet browsing and usage passes, it's a device where security is of utmost concern. Using caution and taking extra measures to ensure your Wi-Fi network is secure makes sense, especially if you have an advanced threat model where you can't afford to put safety last. You can, in fact, gain better peace of mind by targeting specific brands as you shop for your next router. While worries about whether TP-Link routers are safe are overblown, other brands have better reputations among experts thanks to better critical flaws histories and free security software.

Many of the most secure router brands — including Peplink and GL.iNet — tend to market themselves to businesses and enthusiasts who aren't afraid to roll up their sleeves and learn some advanced networking skills. For those who want to avoid a technical challenge, you have a safe bet in Asus' consumer-friendly routers, and Netgear has its safety advantages if you don't mind shelling out. We based these recommendations on reading experts' reviews in publications like Consumer Reports and Tom's Guide, plus networking enthusiast websites like Router Security and SmallNetBuilder.