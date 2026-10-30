7 Laptop Brands, Ranked By Repairability

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Buying a laptop is often a significant investment, and ideally, you should be able to use it without worrying about faulty components. Repairs are always possible, but in practice, a lot of laptops can be unnecessarily complicated when it comes to fixes. A worn-out battery is one thing, but a broken charging port, damaged keyboard, or cracked display can be a bigger problem when the manufacturer makes replacement parts difficult to access or install. Overall repairability depends on the ease of the disassembly process, whether components are soldered to the motherboard, and whether compatible replacements and repair instructions are readily available.

Some manufacturers have started paying more attention to repairability, with Lenovo's more repairable ThinkPad designs being a great example. Modular laptops are also a solid approach if fixability is important to you, even if they come at a premium. However, repairability isn't always necessarily consistent across an entire brand's lineup. But based on published repair guides, teardowns, and repairability studies, we can get an idea of what to expect from major brands. Here's how major laptop brands compare when it comes to overall repairability.