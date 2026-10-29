You Can Now Choose Which Apps Siri AI Can Access On Your iPhone With iOS 27.2

Apple released iOS 27.2 in October 2026 just after releasing its first foldable, the passport-style iPhone Duo, and included in the update is enhanced Siri AI's features to make it more capable. For example, Siri AI has expanded beyond English to converse in Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish. Apple also has given its voice assistant the ability to remember past conversations. So, if you asked Siri AI about something in the past week, it will have that context to work off of. But one of the biggest changes is individual control over Siri AI privacy for each app on your device, allowing you to approve or block the service from accessing sensitive data.

Siri AI can search your messages for specific mentions and photos received in the Messages app. It can find an object or person you describe in the Photos app. It can even search your browsing history in Safari, as well as your Reading List items.

It can also pull from third-party apps, which poses a potential privacy problem. This ability can surface sensitive information you might not want the AI to have access to or process. If you already have access to Siri via the public beta, or you want to try it but this privacy issue was stopping you, iOS 27.2 allows you to exclude the apps from Siri's AI.