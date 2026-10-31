5 Cheaper Touchscreen Laptops Worth Buying Instead Of The New OLED MacBook Pro

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After years of rumors regarding Apple's all-new MacBook Pro with OLED, the company finally unveiled its first MacBook with touchscreen support. While this technology is no stranger to Windows users, it's a big reversal for the Mac maker, which has continually argued that touchscreens provided no real benefit for laptops. Now, it's here, and it starts at $2,899 on an equivalent of a mid-range MacBook Pro. You can, of course, add memory and storage, bringing a fully maxed-out MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display up to a staggering $14,549.

If that eyewatering price is too steep, there are touchscreen laptops with sometimes lower specifications that can be worth buying rather than Apple's latest offering. Those include Dell's XPS 14, Asus' Zenbook 14 OLED, and Samsung's Galaxy Book6 Ultra. Each of them, even after some price hikes amid continued component shortages, offers customized specs that can come in below Apple's asking price.

The devices listed below are intended to be high-end alternatives for Apple's MacBook Pro with touchscreen capabilities. While they are not necessarily more powerful than Apple's option, they can be the perfect Windows replacement for anyone who also wants to be able to reach and touch their displays whenever they're working on a new 3D modeling product, testing an app, or — as Apple showed in one ad — playing a digital piano on a laptop display.

Admittedly, it's hard to compare any non-Apple computer with the new MacBook Pro, as customers are usually more focused on a specific platform, meaning that a macOS user is less likely to switch to a Windows-powered computer and vice versa. Still, whatever your need is, here are some touchscreen laptop alternatives.