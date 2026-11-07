These Are The Best Digital Wall Calendars For 2027, According To Consumer Reports

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Keeping the whole family on the same page shouldn't be stressful, but it definitely can be. Our phones, tablets, and laptops help us schedule and organize our lives, but not everyone uses the same apps and devices. One family member may prefer using Google Calendar, while another leans on Apple software to log weekly events. Then there's the headache of trying to fit in a last-minute appointment without knowing what the rest of the family is up to on that date.

If that's all too familiar, then you and your clan might benefit from a digital wall calendar. Similar to a smart display, a standalone digital calendar lets everyone stay in each other's loops with several at-a-glance widgets and tools. You can view upcoming appointments, get a breakdown of the week ahead, delegate familial tasks, and much more. Some of the best models even sync with the calendar apps you use on your iPhone or Android device.

Consumer Reports (CR) has been vetting and testing these digital wall calendars for quite some time, so we thought we'd lean on the publication to help us hone in on the best of the best. Here are three of the top touchscreen calendars recommended by CR, along with pros and cons for each entry.