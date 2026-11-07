5 Disadvantages Of Switching From Samsung To LG TVs

Switching from an old Samsung TV to a new LG can bring some disadvantages, especially if you're already used to the interface and features of your old set. In the excitement over a new screen, it's easy to realize afterward that a feature that seemed minor on the old TV is something you find yourself missing now that you've switched brands.

It's also worth looking beyond screen size and resolution, since two different LG models can deliver different results with colors or reflections. Some versions also lack certain HDR formats, which can be a drawback if you care about picture quality. It may even take some time to get the hang of webOS and find the controls you used without thinking on your Samsung.

Much of this depends on the models involved, so knowing the common problems with LG TVs also helps you understand what to watch for when buying. To avoid surprises after hanging the TV on your wall, we gathered some disadvantages of making this switch, considering different factors.