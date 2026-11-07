Consumer Reports Calls This Popular Fitness Tracker A Great 'Low-Key' Option

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You can always count on Consumer Reports (CR) to home in on the pros and cons of new tech releases. The publication tests everything from TVs and laptops to headphones and fitness wearables. As for the latter, CR is very much a fan of the $100 Google Fitbit Air, a "low-key" wearable that punches well above its weight class. The Air doesn't have a traditional display, but a slew of onboard sensors still do all the health tracking; you just need to connect it to the Google Health app to sync all your data.

When it comes to metrics gathering, the Fitbit Air tracks heart rate, workouts, steps, sleep, and more. Half the time you may even forget your wrist is wearing it, which is exactly the kind of unobtrusive design Google was going for. Rocking an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance — as well as a 5 ATM rating — you won't have to worry about a sudden downpour ruining your jog. It'll also endure water pressure up to 50 meters (or about 160 feet).

Fully charged, the Air should deliver up to seven days of performance. However, we do have it on good authority from our colleagues here at BGR that you can actually get up to eight days of battery life before it's time to hook it up to a portable power bank or other charging gadgets. Once you plug it in, it should take just over an hour to go from zero to 100% replenished.