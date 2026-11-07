A Third Of PlayStation 5 Game Discs Don't Fully Work Without A Download

Sony's July 2026 announcement that it will halt all physical PlayStation game releases in January 2028 for both first- and third-party developers was met with outrage from gamers. That was particularly true for proponents of buying physical video games over digital for reasons like long-term access and historical preservation. However, even having a game disc doesn't necessarily ensure permanent access. According to DoesItPlay, 34% of PlayStation 5 (PS5) games require a download before you can play them, even if you buy physical discs.

Of those, 12% of PS5 discs cannot be played at all without at least an initial Internet connection, usually because the game file itself is too large to fit on a PS5 Blu-ray disc, which has a capacity of around 100 gigabytes (GB). The rest have significant bugs and/or extra content locked behind updates that impact the overall experience. Those figures for PlayStation titles are a little above those for physical games overall: 27% of games need a download, and 9% of those are completely unplayable without one.

While it's true that digital game sales have been rapidly increasing across platforms and publishers, there are plenty of physical media loyalists who detest being forced into an all-digital future. Unfortunately, this is a reminder that buying physical game discs can only do so much to protect access to something you bought.