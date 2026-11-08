How To Check If Your Old Kindle Still Gets Updates
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Newer Kindles are almost always the shiniest of the bunch. Just look at Amazon's latest Kindle lineup for visual evidence of that. These models offer advanced hardware and software features — an innovative new display, faster interface, and thinner builds — that make the previous releases pale in comparison. But just because there's a new model doesn't always mean you need to upgrade. If your old Kindle still works perfectly fine for your needs, there's really no reason to replace it just yet.
You should, however, consider getting a newer Kindle if your old one no longer receives updates. Yes, like any other electronic devices out there, Kindles aren't meant to last forever. After a good few years, they'll stop receiving software updates and eventually end up as paperweights. If you happen to have an old Kindle around, it's a good idea to check whether Amazon still supports it. We'll walk you through how to do so.
How to check the firmware version on your Kindle
Different Kindle models receive different firmware updates from Amazon. So the first thing you need to do is identify what Kindle model you actually have so you can check to see if it still gets updates. Thankfully, it's pretty easy to do so via the Kindle Settings. Here's how:
- From the pull-down menu, select All Settings.
- Head over to Device options.
- Tap Device info.
- Check the Device type and Firmware version listed.
From there, go to Amazon's firmware support page. Find your model from the list and compare the firmware version shown there to your device's current firmware version. Some models can have different firmware versions, depending on when they were released. For instance, the 2024 Kindle 11th gen has the latest 5.20.1 update as of November 2026, but the 2022 Kindle 11th gen is on the 5.19.2 version. If you're not sure what year your Kindle model was released, you can check your Amazon account. Go to amazon.com/mydevices and click on the Kindle that appears in the list. A panel will appear, showing you when you registered the Kindle to your account. This can give you a rough idea of that model's release year.
If your Kindle's current firmware doesn't match what's already available, you can manually update your e-reader using your computer:
- On your computer, download the latest firmware from Amazon's page.
- Plug your Kindle into your computer.
- Move the downloaded BIN file to the Kindle drive.
- Safely eject the Kindle.
- On your Kindle, go to All Settings.
- Press the three dots in the top-right corner.
- Select Update Your Kindle.
- Hit OK to confirm.
Your Kindle will now update to the latest firmware, with a progress bar displayed on the screen. The device should automatically reboot afterwards.
How long various Kindle models will get updates
Even if your Kindle is still updated to the latest firmware, you're probably wondering how much longer you can expect it to receive software support. The good news is, Amazon guarantees a minimum of four years of updates for its e-readers.
That means the 2026 releases — the Kindle, Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition, Colorsoft and Colorsoft Signature Edition, Amazon Kids Kindle, Kids Kindle Paperwhite, and Kids Kindle Colorsoft, and Scribe without Front Light — will all be supported through December 31, 2030. The same goes for most models from 2025 and 2024, including the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft Generation 1; Scribe Generation 3; Colorsoft, Colorsoft Signature, and Colorsoft Kids Generation 1; Paperwhite, Paperwhite Signature, and Paperwhite Kids Generation 12; and Kindle and Kindle Kids Generation 11. Other models have an end-of-life date as follows:
- December 31, 2029 – Kindle Scribe from 2024 and 2022
- December 31, 2028 – Kindle and Kindle Kids Generation 11; Paperwhite, Paperwhite Signature Edition, and Paperwhite Kids Generation 11; and Oasis Generation 10
- December 31, 2026 – Kindle, Kindle Kids, and Kindle Paperwhite Generation 10
The old Kindle models from 2012 and earlier are no longer supported as of May 2026. These include the first, second, fourth, and fifth gen Kindle, Kindle DX and DX Graphite, Kindle Keyboard, Kindle Touch, and the fifth gen Kindle Paperwhite. This means you can't receive cool Kindle-exclusive features or download new books anymore. You can still use your old Kindle for reading titles saved to the e-reader before the support ends. You can also trade it in and get up to 20% off a new Kindle instead. Or go the recycling route and either mail the old Kindle to Amazon or drop it off at a participating recycling center in select states.