How To Check If Your Old Kindle Still Gets Updates

Different Kindle models receive different firmware updates from Amazon. So the first thing you need to do is identify what Kindle model you actually have so you can check to see if it still gets updates. Thankfully, it's pretty easy to do so via the Kindle Settings. Here's how:

From the pull-down menu, select All Settings. Head over to Device options. Tap Device info. Check the Device type and Firmware version listed.

From there, go to Amazon's firmware support page. Find your model from the list and compare the firmware version shown there to your device's current firmware version. Some models can have different firmware versions, depending on when they were released. For instance, the 2024 Kindle 11th gen has the latest 5.20.1 update as of November 2026, but the 2022 Kindle 11th gen is on the 5.19.2 version. If you're not sure what year your Kindle model was released, you can check your Amazon account. Go to amazon.com/mydevices and click on the Kindle that appears in the list. A panel will appear, showing you when you registered the Kindle to your account. This can give you a rough idea of that model's release year.

If your Kindle's current firmware doesn't match what's already available, you can manually update your e-reader using your computer:

On your computer, download the latest firmware from Amazon's page. Plug your Kindle into your computer. Move the downloaded BIN file to the Kindle drive. Safely eject the Kindle. On your Kindle, go to All Settings. Press the three dots in the top-right corner. Select Update Your Kindle. Hit OK to confirm.

Your Kindle will now update to the latest firmware, with a progress bar displayed on the screen. The device should automatically reboot afterwards.