This Hidden Roku Feature Is Perfect For Having Guests

Roku Streaming Sticks and Roku TVs, like other streaming devices, offer a buffet of video and audio apps, including more than 500 free live channels all in one convenient space for users' instant entertainment needs. The user experience has grown even easier across Roku products as the company continues to add new features to them. The ease of having all of your streaming services in one accessible space raises an interesting dilemma whenever guests hang around – Should you let them access your subscriptions? Users' immediate access to their services extends to anybody else in the home with their hands on the Roku remote, including visitors whose viewing habits could mess up your personalized algorithm. Some people may also prefer to access their own accounts on the same services. Thankfully, Roku devices contain a simple solution for all parties involved.

Roku streaming devices offer a Guest Mode setting for when a visitor needs to temporarily use your device. The feature, which may also be labeled as Auto Sign Out, provides guest users their own experience, including being able to download apps and make purchases. When a set time expires, or the guest logs out, all their information is wiped, and the Roku returns to how it was before, including apps and personalization. So, if someone were to enlist a friend to pet sit for a week in your home, they'd be able to access their own accounts as if they hadn't left their house to begin with. Owners, meanwhile, wouldn't have to worry about altered streaming feeds or unauthorized downloads and purchases.