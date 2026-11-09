5 Cheaper Ways To Play Games Than Building A New PC In 2026

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Assembling your own rig, choosing every fine detail, including the CPU, GPU, RAM, storage, motherboard, cooling system, power supply, and case, is satisfying, despite being an involved process. You'd think since you get to source the parts yourself, you'd come out with massive savings, but that has become hard due to the cost of RAM and NAND flash (the internal memory found in SSDs, flash drives, and memory cards) skyrocketing because of the supply shortage caused by the high demand in AI.

If you just want to play games without worrying about tinkering with a lot of settings and optimizations, a solid mid-range PC can handle those gaming needs. But according to the guide published by GamersNexus, a mid-ranger that will give you "smooth frame rates at 1440p in almost any game" will set you back about $1,500.

However, there are cheaper options that can get you gaming right away. Consider gaming handhelds, for example, that can run modern AAA titles in a portable form factor while costing a fraction of what gaming PCs do. And while we know console prices have risen sharply in recent times, they are still one of the most affordable ways to properly game. So, if you are a budget gamer like us, here are some other ways to game without breaking the bank.