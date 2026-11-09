5 Cheaper Ways To Play Games Than Building A New PC In 2026
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Assembling your own rig, choosing every fine detail, including the CPU, GPU, RAM, storage, motherboard, cooling system, power supply, and case, is satisfying, despite being an involved process. You'd think since you get to source the parts yourself, you'd come out with massive savings, but that has become hard due to the cost of RAM and NAND flash (the internal memory found in SSDs, flash drives, and memory cards) skyrocketing because of the supply shortage caused by the high demand in AI.
If you just want to play games without worrying about tinkering with a lot of settings and optimizations, a solid mid-range PC can handle those gaming needs. But according to the guide published by GamersNexus, a mid-ranger that will give you "smooth frame rates at 1440p in almost any game" will set you back about $1,500.
However, there are cheaper options that can get you gaming right away. Consider gaming handhelds, for example, that can run modern AAA titles in a portable form factor while costing a fraction of what gaming PCs do. And while we know console prices have risen sharply in recent times, they are still one of the most affordable ways to properly game. So, if you are a budget gamer like us, here are some other ways to game without breaking the bank.
Get a handheld gaming console
There are several handheld gaming PCs that can offer a decent experience, even though they can't max out the settings of modern AAA games. One of the most popular ones is the Steam Deck. It gives you access to a large library of AAA and indie PC games from Valve's massive platform, starting at $789.00 for the Steam Deck 512GB OLED. The Steam Deck gives comparable performance to the base PS4, meaning you're looking at around 30 FPS for most modern AAA titles, but at a lower resolution of 800p versus the PS4's 1080p. Some games like "Pragmata" and "Control" can run at 60 FPS, but you need to make some performance optimizations (a huge advantage over consoles). There are also games that are Deck Verified, like "Cyberpunk 2077," "Elden Ring," and "The Witcher 3," which Valve guarantees work out of the box.
You can go cheaper with the ROG Xbox Ally at $599, but it's considered one of the weakest PC gaming handhelds. You can still play the latest games like "Gears of War: E-Day" via Game Pass if you tweak the resolution, frame rate, upscaling, and various other settings to reach the targeted 30 FPS. There are other gaming handhelds more powerful than the Steam Deck and the ROG Xbox Ally. However, they cost more, with the MSI Claw A8 BZ2EM costing $1299.99 at Best Buy.
Play the same games on a console
Consoles are cheaper on average than PCs that can run current games optimally. For instance, while the PS5 Pro costs $899, building an equivalent rig can cost around $1,500. But if the games you want to play on PC are also available on console, then getting a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or a Nintendo Switch 2 is the cheaper option. You just won't get access to the same settings and customization options as a PC, be able to freely download mods, or raid the deep discounts on multiple stores like Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.
Convenience is another thing consoles have over PCs. You just download a game or insert the disc, and you're guaranteed it will run. You don't have to worry about minimum or recommended specs. PCs have various configurations, which makes it harder for developers to come up with consistent specs needed to run games on every system.
Then you have first-party games. For example, legally, the major entries in "The Legend of Zelda," "Mario," and the "Pokémon" franchise can only be played on Nintendo systems. PlayStation tried its hand at releasing games on Steam, but has done a 180 on that strategy once things didn't work out. Games like "Wolverine," "Saros," and the upcoming "God of War Laufey" can only be played on the PlayStation 5. Xbox doesn't really do console-only exclusives since most of its first-party lineup is also available on PC from day one.
PC emulation on a gaming tablet
Emulation allows you to play games meant for one system on another by simulating its hardware. Android devices are mostly used to simulate retro games, but PC emulation is something powerful gaming tablets can also do. A good example is the Redmagic Astra 2, which packs a lot of performance features that make it ripe for PC emulation. It starts at $699 for the version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The tablet runs on the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and has a 9.06-inch OLED display with a 2,400x1,504 resolution and a refresh rate of 185Hz. It also has advanced liquid cooling for sustained gaming performance.
To play PC games on a tablet, you just need to install a PC emulator like GameHub. It allows you to connect your Steam account so you can download your purchased games and play them. However, since these gaming tablets still use mobile chipsets that prioritize efficiency over raw power, you'll have to lower the settings to achieve a playable experience.
Some games might also not work due to the game's launcher conflicting with the emulator. But with lowered graphics and GameHub's frame generation on, you can get 30-60 FPS performance on games like "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," "God of War: Ragnarok," and "Cyberpunk 2077." Also, tablets like the Redmagic Astra 2 have a dedicated Console Mode that allows you to send 4K video output to a TV and monitor via a USB cable.
Switch to cloud gaming
With cloud gaming, your computer isn't running the game but receiving a video stream from a remote server where the game resides. The server is doing all the heavy lifting while you're just sending it the input via a controller or keyboard. You just need to find a subscription service with the games you want.
The most popular cloud gaming platform is Nvidia GeForce Now, with thousands of titles ready to play while enjoying GeForce RTX performance. It offers various plans, starting with the free ad-supported plan that has over 2,000 games, one-hour gaming sessions, and a resolution of up to 1080p at 60FPS. Paid plans start at $9.99 per month and increase the games, session hours, resolution, and frame rates. There's also Xbox Cloud Gaming, which comes with the Game Pass subscription, starting at $9.99 per month. Compared to GeForce Now, the game selection is significantly smaller, with the Ultimate tier having over 500 games.
Cloud gaming works well with high-speed internet plans and unlimited data. Playtime limits are also a thing. For instance, GeForce Now limits you to 100 hours of premium playtime before the benefits of the paid plans end. You can purchase more premium playtime, though. In November 2026, Xbox Cloud Gaming will limit you to five hours on the Essential plan and 15 hours on the Ultimate Plan. Also, cloud gaming has a noticeable lag, making it unsuitable for competitive gaming, even though there are ways to reduce it.
Use your phone
For all the flak mobile gaming gets for being monetization-ridden and catering to a casual audience, it's still one of the most accessible ways to play games. For one, you probably already own a phone, meaning you can skip the additional hardware costs. Provided it's a modern flagship phone, you can do some serious AAA gaming on it, with many of them being free to play (F2P). For example, games like "Genshin Impact," "Zenless Zone Zero," "Where Winds Meet," and "Call of Duty: Mobile" are great-looking games with some of the most addictive game loops, on top of being F2P-friendly.
iPhones in particular are worth a mention because we've seen several AAA console games being ported to the platform. These games are available on iPhone 15 Pro and newer and include "Resident Evil 4 Remake" and "Death Stranding Director's Cut."
Also, cloud gaming services like GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming work on smartphones. You can stream demanding PC and console games. If the phone doesn't struggle with streaming, you're good to go, even if it's a potato. But you don't always have to rely on streaming, because there are subscription services like Apple Arcade, Google Play Pass, and even Netflix that give you access to full, ad-free mobile games. If you were to invest in a few mobile gaming accessories, you could turn your phone into a proper gaming handheld.
Methodology
When discussing cheaper ways to game, we looked at devices below $800 that can offer AAA gaming. We could have looked at Android gaming handhelds, which are significantly cheaper and can be found for less than $100. However, those are usually good for emulating retro gaming, which is why we exclude them to focus on what can handle modern AAA titles. On top of cheaper upfront costs, we also considered performance, accessibility, and ongoing expenses to ensure that you get good value for your money.