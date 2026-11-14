5 Disadvantages Of Buying Digital-Only Gaming Consoles

PlayStation's announcement to discontinue physical discs starting in 2028 caught the gaming industry by surprise. Anyone with a substantial collection of titles or wanting to game on a budget often seeks the disc edition. That's why Sony's decision became the topic of many heated debates. On the other hand, Xbox is trying to win over the users PlayStation lost with its disc-to-digital initiative, but sadly, not all games are supported. Setting that aside, there is a bigger, more pressing implication here. It's that an era of digital-only consoles is near.

Advocates of a digital-only future highlight cheaper and slimmer console designs and argue that digital games save players the hassle of storing and managing discs. At first glance, these benefits look appealing, but upon closer inspection, the cons outweigh the pros by a mile.

Digital-only consoles imply that players will have to buy digital games, meaning they can't simply borrow games from a friend. Physical disc collections built over decades automatically become unusable too. Moreover, digital games drop in price years after their physical editions. These aren't half of the disadvantages of buying a digital-only console. Having an all-digital library also means that your games can vanish whenever the online storefront decides to revoke a game's license. Contrary to this, physical media support in consoles preserves decades of gaming heritage, offers players greater consumer choice, and better value. Digital-only consoles simply come with too many compromises, and the following five disadvantages explain why gamers should think twice before buying them.