Some Drivers Are Ruining Their Phone Batteries With Heat - Here's How To Fix It

We expect our smartphones to do a lot. They're not just a means of communicating with loved ones and colleagues; they're entertainment portals, GPS navigators, smart home controllers, and so much more. And the more we use our phones, the bigger the strain we're putting on their batteries and CPUs. Unfortunately, lithium-ion batteries can be seriously affected by heat, and the more we ask our phone to do, the greater its heat production becomes.

There's also environmental heat to consider; that burning ball in the sky we call the sun can be unrelenting toward tech — especially when you leave your device in a car. You really don't want to do that, and if you have a tendency to forget it, it's time to start breaking that habit. Lithium-ion batteries can only hold their own against heat for so long. Without proper mitigation, premature chemical aging can occur, which can rapidly degrade the battery.

Fortunately, there are a few remedies you can introduce to your daily drives to prevent your smarthone from reaching an earlier end-of-life. For starters, avoid placing your phone in direct sunlight whenever possible. I personally wouldn't recommend leaving your phone in the car on a relatively warm day at all; you have no idea how much hotter the cabin can get when your car's left parked — even just for a few minutes.