This First-Of-Its-Kind LG TV Matches Premium Features With A Premium Cost

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A bit later than other smart TV brands, South Korean tech giant LG's first 115-inch television is finally here in the form of the QNED92B. It's a part of the company's QNED lineup and comes chock-full of features, including all the essentials you expect from a premium TV in 2026. Before debuting the QNED92B, the biggest consumer TV offered by LG was 100 inches in size, making this new model the first of its kind for the company. 115-inch TVs are massive and some of the biggest you'll find on the market. To put its size into context, a 115-inch TV offers more than four times the screen area of a 55-inch screen.

Although the new LG TV is currently on preorder at the company's own online store, third-party retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy are already shipping it to customers. However, if you're interested in a 115-inch LG TV, you'll have to shell out $13,000, making it out of reach for the vast majority of the market. Pricing for the LG QNED92B is not that surprising and is actually on the lower end when compared to similarly-sized offerings from other smart TV brands. The likes of Hisense, Samsung, Sony, and TCL already offer 115-inch TV models as part of their U.S. portfolio, and while TCL's 115QM891G model costs the same, Hisense, Samsung, and Sony models have a significantly higher list price.