Scientists Finally Captured An Image Of The Reaction That Destroys Nuclear Fuel

Hydrogen gas poses a massive threat to solid uranium by initiating a severe corrosion cycle that turns the dense metal into a highly reactive powder. It's a big deal for the nuclear energy sector to figure out this disadvantage and exactly how this metal–hydrogen interaction happens. The whole problem is how to safely manage depleted uranium used as radiation shielding for spent fuel, while also understanding how hydrogen degrades metals inside next-generation fusion reactors.

For over 75 years, scientists struggled to observe the exact point where the degradation reaction started. Traditional testing methods, which measured changes in overall gas pressure or total weight, lacked microscale sensitivity, leaving them effectively blind to the very first moments of corrosion. Much like water seeping into road cracks and freezing into expanding ice, hydrogen seeps invisibly into solid uranium, swelling from the inside out until the metal crumbles into a reactive powder.

Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory overcame this technical barrier by adapting high-resolution optical profiling. By using white-light interferometry (WLI), which acts like an ultra-precise 3D camera, the team bounced light waves off the surface while recording a continuous topographical movie of the metal at a sub-microscopic level without ever touching the delicate sample. Old testing methods tried to catch this reaction by measuring total weight or gas pressure, which is like trying to detect a single cracked brick by weighing an entire skyscraper.